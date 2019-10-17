The Hundred: Motorbike fan Jason Roy revved up to play for Oval Invincibles

Jason Roy will strut his stuff for Oval Invincibles next summer

England opener Jason Roy will feature for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred next summer and ahead of the live draft on Sunday, we spoke to the World Cup winner to get his thoughts on the new-look competition and plenty more.

Roy played an integral part in England's World Cup success in July and he's regarded as one of the most destructive opening batsman in white-ball cricket.

The 29-year-old will be in familiar territory at the Oval and he is relishing the prospect of pitting his wits against England team-mate Jofra Archer...

Who do you hope the Oval Invincibles draft to play with you?

Honestly, I don't mind. There's just so many big names set to come and play this tournament - which will be incredible. I'm just excited for draft day to watch it all unfold. I'm going to be there, sat alongside coach Tom Moody and hopefully can play a small part in it. I've never been to a live draft before. I've seen it all on TV before, with other drafts, though, and it looks like a lot of fun.

Which of your England mates on other teams do you most want to get one over?

Jofra Archer! Easy. Let's have a go at Jof; he's a very confident boy - like he should be, he's a star - but hopefully I can keep him quiet. It will be exciting to come up against him.

3:00 At the launch of The Hundred, England Test captain Joe Root took on Jofra Archer from 10 yards! At the launch of The Hundred, England Test captain Joe Root took on Jofra Archer from 10 yards!

What kind of crowds are you expecting for The Hundred?

It's an intriguing competition. I think that's its biggest draw - the fact it's a completely new competition, new format, with different tactics and techniques on show. Add that to the biggest grounds in the country, with the biggest names in world cricket and I just think it is going to be huge! No matter who you support, what part of the country you live in, there are going to be big names playing for every team that you can go and watch.

Can it become a big global success like T20 in years to come?

Absolutely. I don't see why not. The ECB has done an incredible job so far in the launch of it, and the draft is only going to add to the excitement. People were very sceptical about T20 when it was first launched in 2003, but look how that has turned out. If everyone comes into it with an open mind, it will be a success I'm sure.

What aspect of The Hundred most excites you?

I think it's the tactics side of things. We've seen just how that side of the game has come on in T20 cricket over the years and I think the tactics used for 100-balls-per-side will surprise a lot of people. How will the bowlers be used? How many balls will they bowl at a time? It's going to be hard for the captains, but also very interesting to watch.

Roy will be joined at Oval Invincibles by Surrey team-mate Sam Curran

To those new to the game and The Hundred, what will you bring to the Oval Invincibles?

I've been picked in the side to do exactly what I've done over my career - get the team off to a strong start at the top of the order and hit boundaries. I'm also keen to take on more responsibility as a senior player, help the youngsters in the squad develop and also help the grow the Invincibles into a strong side.

And what's a fun fact about you outside of the game of cricket?

Good question! I love motorbikes, I have my own one, and on sunny days I like to take it out, go riding for about an hour and then sit down for a coffee with my own thoughts.

100 bouncers from Jofra Archer or one over against him with no padding?

Wow! Either way, I'd be on a hiding to nothing. I'll try to get it over with quickly and go with an over with no gear - I'd just look to get out of the way of everything.

The Hundred team picks Team England red-ball player Local Icons Women's Players Representing Birmingham Phoenix Chris Woakes Moeen Ali, Pat Brown Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon Warks, Worcestershire London Spirit Rory Burns Eoin Morgan, Dan Lawrence Heather Knight, Freya Davies Middlesex, Essex, Northants Manchester Originals Jos Buttler Saqid Mahmood, Matt Parkinson Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone Lancashire Northern Superchargers Ben Stokes Adil Rashid, David Willey Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith Yorkshire, Durham Oval Invincibles Sam Curran Tom Curran, Jason Roy Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson Surrey, Kent Southern Brave Jofra Archer Chris Jordan, James Vince Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt Hampshire, Sussex Trent Rockets Joe Root Harry Gurney, Alex Hales Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt Notts, Derbyshire, Leics Welsh Fire Jonny Bairstow Tom Banton, Colin Ingram Katie George, Bryony Smith Glamorgan, Gloucs, Somerset

100 hundreds in defeat or one match-winning ton?

It depends on who the match-winning hundred is against, but I reckon I'll just go for that one.

100 chillis or one ghost chilli?

100 chillis.

100 bungee jumps or one sky dive from space?

Oh, awesome! 100 bungee jumps, no problem.

100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck?

It would be 100 duck-sized horses, for me.

