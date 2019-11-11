England's Dawid Malan up to third in ICC T20I batting rankings after century

Dawid Malan is up to third in the ICC's T20I batting rankings after his record-breaking century for England in New Zealand.

The 32-year-old left-hander, who recently left Middlesex to join Yorkshire, had not played an international T20 match for 18 months prior to the tour of New Zealand and had subsequently dropped out of the rankings altogether.

However, after a half-century in Nelson and a stunning 48-ball hundred in Napier, the fastest T20I ton by an Englishman, Malan now has only Pakistan's Babar Azam and Australia captain Aaron Finch ahead of him in the standings.

In his nine T20Is to date, Malan has scored 458 runs, more than any other player at the same stage, with five fifties to go with the century in his last outing and an average of 57.25. Despite that Malan is far from guaranteed a place in the England squad for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia but if he continues in the same vein, he will be hard to leave out.

Eoin Morgan will lead England in that tournament and the skipper also got a boost in the rankings, moving up to joint-ninth alongside Martin Guptill, while in the bowling rankings, Chris Jordan is up one place to 10th but Adil Rashid has dropped four to seventh.

Meanwhile, India fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been rewarded for his record-breaking figures of 6-7 against Bangladesh with a jump of 88 positions and is now up to 42nd.

