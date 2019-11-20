Sky Cricket Podcast: How big a test will England face in New Zealand?

Ian Ward, David Lloyd and Michael Atherton meet in Mount Maunganui to preview England's Test series in New Zealand - but do Joe Root's team have a mountain to climb?

With New Zealand captain Kane Williamson leading the way with the bat. plus, Athers suggests, the Black Caps possessing their best-ever bowling line-up, our pundits make England second favourites.

Listen to the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast below or by downloading here as Wardy, Bumble and Athers look ahead to the two Tests.

On the agenda…

- What opener Dom Sibley must cope with on Test debut

- How quick Trent Boult can run up Mount Maunganui

- How there is a shift in batting mind-set now that Chris Silverwood has succeeded Trevor Bayliss as head coach

- Why Sam Curran has been picked ahead of Chris Woakes at Bay Oval

- The best golfing cricketers

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner - a gun golfer

- Why the World Test Championship - which this series is not part of - has not captured the public's imagination

- How good was Sir Richard Hadlee

- The paraphernalia you must carry around with you as an umpire

- Whether Root and Williamson will play in next year's T20 World Cup

- Memories of touring New Zealand - including when England failed to prise out the Duckman, Danny Morrison

