England will save first Test against New Zealand, says Alec Stewart

Alec Stewart is confident England will salvage a draw on day five of the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

Joe Root's side face an uphill task at Bay Oval after closing day four on 55-3 - albeit that one of those wickets is nightwatchman Jack Leach - to trail the Black Caps by 207 runs.

Joe Denly (7no) will be joined at the crease by skipper Root in the morning, with Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler still to come.

Former England captain Stewart told The Cricket Debate: "I'm saying that England are going to draw this Test match. It's going to be tough but I have belief in Denly, Root, Stokes and the rest.

"It's whether can bat 90 overs and save the game and there is no reason why they can't, with good character, good application and good decision making in the shots.

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner followed his maiden Test century with the wickets of Rory Burns (31), Dom Sibley (12) and Leach (0) - the latter walking off after being given out caught at short leg when a review would have saved him.

"It will be really disappointing if England lose this Test," said Surrey director of cricket Stewart. "Santner shouldn't really hurt you if you have a good game plan."

New Zealand racked up 615-19 declared - BJ Watling amassing 205 and Santner 126 - as England conceded 600 runs or more for the sixth time in their last 24 Tests away from home.

Stewart says English county pitches are not adequately preparing bowlers for overseas tours.

"The [Kookaburra] ball is a massive factor but it's also pitches that we play on in England, pitches our bowlers grow up on in club cricket and county cricket," he added.

"You can almost cheat as a bowler in England on some of the surfaces we play on and the times we play the games.

"We play in seamer-friendly conditions and you don't have to be that accurate or quick as you know the ball will do plenty.

"Darren Stevens is still one of the leading wicket-takers in county cricket, but with the greatest respect to Darren, if you put him on that pitch in New Zealand he will be nowhere near as effective. That's our problem."

Also up for discussion on The Cricket Debate, in which Alec and host Charles Colvile were joined by former England batsman Jonathan Trott…

Watch day five of the first Test between New Zealand and England, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30pm on Saturday.