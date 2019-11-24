Jos Buttler urges England batsmen to learn from New Zealand's 'patient' approach

Santer is embraced by BJ Watling after reaching his century

Jos Buttler says England’s batsmen must learn from the staying power of BJ Watling and Mitchell Santner as they battle to stave off defeat in the first Test against New Zealand.

Watling and Santner batted together for the best part of a day, adding 261 for the sixth wicket as the Black Caps racked up 615-9 declared to give themselves a strong chance of victory at Mount Maunganui.

Trailing by 262 after their modest first-innings total of 353 on a placid pitch, the tourists then slid to 55-3 before the close on day four - and Buttler admits they need to try and emulate New Zealand's 'patient' approach at the crease.

"We tried most things and put a lot of effort in for not much reward," said Buttler. "You can't fault the bowlers' efforts. I thought the effort was outstanding.

"New Zealand played a very patient game with the bat and really showed us that patient game of batting on flat wickets and setting your sights very high.

"Watling and Santner really set their stall out and batted a long time and put a lot of overs into our legs and built that score. That's a big learning point for us.

"It's not miles away but I think it's a bit of a way away. You have to learn to be able to do it, you have to do it a few times to show you can perform in that manner consistently.

"That's the aim of the group, that's where we want to get to."

England spent more than 200 overs in the field during the home side's first innings - and this was the fifth time they have conceded 600 or more runs in their last 16 Tests overseas.

It has been suggested that their bowlers' inexperience with the Kookaburra ball used in the southern hemisphere could be partly responsible, with the Dukes ball employed in England tending to produce more movement.

Buttler dismissed the idea of switching to the Kookaburra ball in home Tests or English county cricket - although he feels the quality of domestic wickets is an area that could be improved.

"Test cricket with a Dukes ball in England is fantastic," added the wicketkeeper. "It's very watchable, it's a good contest between bat and ball.

"The product we have with Test cricket in England is up there with the best in the world, so I wouldn't want to tamper with that very much.

"One thing potentially we can do in England is to look at playing, especially in county cricket, on better batting wickets. There's some education for all of us as batters."