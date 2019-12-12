Australia's Marnus Labuschagne hits unbeaten ton against New Zealand in Perth Test

Marnus Labuschagne raises his bat after completing a third successive Test hundred

Marnus Labuschagne struck his third consecutive Test century as Australia reached a solid 248-4 on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand at Perth.

Labuschagne, who hit his maiden Test hundred against Pakistan at Brisbane last month - and followed it with another ton in the next game at Adelaide - ended the first day on 110 not out.

The 25-year-old, who batted confidently and brought up three figures by driving Mitchell Santner back over his head for six, also passed the landmark of 1,000 runs in Test cricket.

"You don't want to take any runs for granted," said Labuschagne. "When you get in, you want to make a big score.

"I enjoy batting at No 3 - sitting and watching is draining. It's great to get us in a position where we can kick on."

Labuschagne (L) celebrated with Steve Smith after passing 1,000 runs in Test cricket

Neil Wagner, with 2-52, was the pick of a disciplined New Zealand attack depleted by the loss of debutant Lockie Ferguson, who limped off with a calf strain during the second session of the day-night clash.

Having won the toss and opted to bat in 40-degree conditions, Australia openers David Warner (43) and Joe Burns (9) put on 40 in the first hour before Colin de Grandhomme made the breakthrough for the Black Caps.

He trapped Burns leg before as he hit across the line, with the batsman deciding against a review although replays showed the ball missing leg stump.

Warner, who arrived at Perth on the back of an unbeaten 335 against Pakistan, also departed in the first session after slapping Wagner's full toss back to the left-armer, who leapt to take a sharp one-handed catch.

Neil Wagner took a return catch to dismiss David Warner for 43

Labuschagne and Steve Smith shared a partnership of 132 for the third wicket, with Smith uncharacteristically restrained in his innings of 43 from 164 balls.

Having been dropped on 19 by Tom Latham at second slip off Ferguson, Smith was eventually undone by a short ball from Wagner that he could only glove to Tim Southee at leg slip.

Southee picked up the final wicket of the day as he got the second new ball to swing and bowl Matthew Wade (12), with the batsman failing to play a shot.

Travis Head kept Labuschagne - who has yet to offer a chance in more than five hours at the crease - company until stumps with a brisk undefeated 20.