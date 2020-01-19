Four wickets for one run: How South Africa crumbled against England

Sam Curran celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock

South Africa crumbled to 209 all out against England in the third Test after losing four wickets for one run in 25 minutes on the fourth morning in Port Elizabeth.

Stuart Broad bowled Vernon Philander (27) in the first over after the Proteas resumed on 208-6 - 92 runs shy of avoiding the follow-on - before Sam Curran castled Quinton de Kock (63) five balls later.

Quinton de Kock has been bowled in seven of his last 13 Test innings. #SAvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 19, 2020

Broad then cleaned up Keshav Maharaj (0) when the tailender hacked onto his leg stump and, after one wicketless over from Curran, Broad (3-30) had Kagiso Rabada (1) caught at mid-off by Mark Wood.

England captain Joe Root had no hesitation in enforcing the follow-on after Rabada - who had scored the only run of the morning, off Curran to long leg - chipped to Wood to leave the hosts 290 runs behind after first innings.

Broad took three wickets as England ran riot

England enforced the follow-on in an away Test for the first time since Wellington 2013 against New Zealand - but they have not won an overseas Test after enforcing the follow-on since 1992, against the Kiwis in Christchurch.

Here is how the carnage unfolded on the Sky Sports live blog...

WICKET! Philander b Broad 27 - SA 208-7

What a start for England! They take the new ball and Broad strikes with the final ball of the first over, finding a touch of movement back in to Philander, who is clean bowled.

0:41 Stuart Broad knocks over Vernon Philander early on day four Stuart Broad knocks over Vernon Philander early on day four

WICKET! De Kock b Curran 63 - SA 208-8

And another! Stumps sent flying again, and it's Curran this time, with the key wicket of De Kock too. What a start!

0:29 Sam Curran bowls South Africa danger man Quinton de Kock to leave the hosts reeling Sam Curran bowls South Africa danger man Quinton de Kock to leave the hosts reeling

WICKET! Maharaj b Broad 0 - SA 208-9

A hat-trick! Not the type South African would want... Philander loses his off stump, De Kock his middle and now Maharaj's leg stump is uprooted. England have three wickets for zip in less than three overs!

0:35 Stuart Broad picks up his second wicket of an action packed morning in Port Elizabeth Stuart Broad picks up his second wicket of an action packed morning in Port Elizabeth

WICKET! Rabada c Wood b Broad 1 - SA 209 all out

That's your lot, folks. A simple chip from Rabada to mid-off finishes things off. South Africa lose their final four wickets for one run... surely, England will enforce the follow-on.

0:56 Kagiso Rabada is caught at mid-off to end South Africa's first innings. Joe Root enforces the follow-on Kagiso Rabada is caught at mid-off to end South Africa's first innings. Joe Root enforces the follow-on

