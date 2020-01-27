England have stubborn South Africa two down at lunch on day four

Ben Stokes celebrates his wicket just before lunch to have South Africa two down

Ben Stokes bounced out Dean Elgar on the stroke of lunch to earn England their second wicket against a stubborn South African batting effort, as the hosts look to chase a record 466 in the fourth Test.

Elgar (24) and Rassie van der Dussen (39no) had put on fifty for the second wicket, with England's bowlers made to work hard of a fairly unresponsive pitch and in the baking Johannesburg heat.

But Stokes (1-8) dismissed Elgar in the penultimate over before the interval, sending down a rapid bouncer that Elgar could only half pull, half fence back to the bowler.

Earlier, Pieter Malan (24) and Elgar had seen off the threat of the new ball with a watchful first hour of batting, only for Malan to edge Chris Woakes to Stokes at second slip with the first ball after the drinks break.

Woakes (1-12) thought he had a second strike in the over, with Van der Dussen given out lbw for a duck, but the decision was overturned on review, shown to be bouncing too high.

