David Warner re-appointed captain of IPL's Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner has been named the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for a second time

David Warner has been re-appointed as captain of IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2020 season.

The Australian batsman returns for a second stint as skipper and replaces Kane Williamson, who led the Sunrisers in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Warner, who originally led the side between 2015 and 2017 and won the IPL title in 2016, was prohibited from participating in 2018 for his involvement in the Australian ball-tampering scandal.

The reappointment of the 33-year-old will not be without its controversy, with the opener not yet eligible for a leadership role within the Australian set-up.

The Sunrisers went all the way to the final two years ago with his successor Williamson as captain only to lose to the Chennai Super Kings, and were then eliminated by the Delhi Daredevils in the 2019 tournament.

Warner returns to the captaincy fold with a strong record leading the Sunrisers, having won 26 of 45 matches in his first spell.

He will also be keen to continue his blistering form with the bat in the competition, having scored 692 runs at an average of 69 a year ago.

Trevor Bayliss returns to the IPL having led the Kolkata Knight Riders between 2012 and 2015

This year's competition, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, gets under way on March 29 with former England coach Trevor Bayliss leading the Sunrisers for the first time.

Bayliss, like Warner, has a strong T20 record and is a double IPL winner from his time in charge of the Kolkata Knight Riders.