Anya Shrubsole says England are improving as Women's T20 World Cup progresses

England bowler Anya Shrubsole says the team is getting better as the ICC Women's T20 World Cup goes on and are thriving under pressure.

After defeat in their opening match against South Africa, England won their last three group games to reach the semi-finals, where they will face India at the famous Sydney Cricket Ground.

Heather Knight's side are used to reaching the latter stages of major tournaments having won the 50-over World Cup in 2017 and making the final of the 2018 World T20 - and Shrubsole believes they are peaking at the right time in Australia.

"It's brilliant, you want to be at the backend of these tournaments so to be in a semi-final is really good," she told Sky Sports.

"Especially after losing the first game, every game kind of became knockout cricket so it's good to know that we're performing well under the pressure and I think we're really growing into the tournament. I would say the last game was our best game yet."

Shrubsole has been part a bowling unit that has impressed throughout the competition and the 28-year-old seamer is happy to be back to her best after a difficult summer.

"I've had a tough 12 months and during the summer I was probably playing some of the worst cricket I've played for England so it's nice for the ball to be coming out nicely and to be contributing," she added

"I think as a bowling group we're going really well, the spinners are doing an awesome job in the middle - Sophie (Ecclestone), Sarah Glenn and Mady (Villiers) coming in are really putting the squeeze on those middle overs and getting us ahead of the game."

England's spinners have taken 15 wickets between them in the tournament

Those performances have given Shrubsole and England the chance to potentially play at two iconic venues, the SCG in the semis and, should they beat India, a final at a sold-out MCG.

"I think most people will probably have thought about [playing in the final at the MCG] and it's in the back of their minds somewhere," Shrubsole added.

"I don't think you're human if you haven't thought about what's at the end of the road. We're going to have to be at our very best to make it to the MCG and a Katy Perry concert!"

