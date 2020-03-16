Pakistan, Bangladesh series postponed after coronavirus pandemic

Pakistan 16-year-old fast bowler Naseem Shah (R) became the youngest players to take a Test hat-trick in the first Test against Bangladesh

Pakistan have postponed a Test match and a one-day international against Bangladesh amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh were due to arrive at Karachi on March 29 ahead of ODI on April 1. The test match - the second in a split series - had been scheduled to start April 5.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday said it will work together with the Bangladesh Cricket Board to identify a future opportunity to complete the fixture that forms part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The first Test between the two teams was played in February in Rawalpindi, where Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The PCB has also postponed its domestic limited-overs tournament -- the Pakistan Cup -- which was due to start March 25.

The cricketing activities in Pakistan will be halted after Wednesday's Pakistan Super League T20 final, which will be played at Lahore in an empty stadium.

Multan Sultans face Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings take on Lahore Qalanders in Tuesday's two semi-finals. A number of overseas players competing in the tournament have already returned home from the tournament, including eight English cricketers.