Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood & Jos Buttler on Sky Sports for CWC final Watchalong

Then at 4.30pm, some very special guests - England's Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Jos Buttler - will join us on Sky Sports Cricket

What does it take to win a World Cup?

What is it like to win a World Cup? Mike Atherton caught up with Sir Geoff Hurst and Will Greenwood ahead of England's massive day at Lord's

Ahead of England's Cricket World Cup final meeting with New Zealand, Sky Sports' Michael Atherton caught up with two home-grown sporting icons who know exactly what it takes.

Michael Atherton chat to 1966 World Cup-winning legend Sir Geoff Hurst and 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Will Greenwood

Worried England might slip up in the World Cup final? Never fear. Our pundits have plenty of reasons for you to believe...

ANDREW STRAUSS: "England have got the best opening batsmen in world cricket. It's not just about the runs that Jason Roy (426 runs at 71) and Jonny Bairstow (496 at 49.60) score, it's also the manner that they score them in. They are dynamic from the start and that puts opposition bowlers under pressure right from ball one."

NASSER HUSSAIN: "I can't think of an England player who is not in good form and doesn't go to Lord's thinking 'I am playing well'. Overall England have more players in form than New Zealand, who have four or five struggling. England also have a little bit more depth to their bowling attack too."

Jofra Archer traps Australia skipper Aaron Finch lbw first ball in the semi-final at Edgbaston

ROB KEY: "Of all the England players that have ever played ODI cricket, Jofra Archer has looked the most accomplished by an absolute country mile; he is probably the best bowler England have ever had in ODI cricket. His sense of occasion impresses me: the bigger the game the better he bowls. Your bowlers set the tone, no one else."

Remember that tournament-opening defeat? Read up on England's progress in the competition from ball one right up to the semi-final stage...

SF: England 226-2 beat Australia 223 by eight wickets

REPORT | SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

England reached a first World Cup final since 1992 as the hosts crushed Australia by eight wickets at a sold-out Edgbaston semi-final.

Winning the toss and batting first, Australia were reduced to 14-3 after a blistering opening bowling spell from Jofra Archer (2-32) and Chris Woakes (3-20) caught the five-time champions cold.

Steve Smith led a recovery of sorts with a battling 85 off 119 balls, while Alex Carey (46) - who suffered a nasty blow on the chin from Archer - too chipped in with some important runs, before Australia were ultimately bowled out for 223 in 49 overs.

Jason Roy's sensational World Cup campaign continued as he then struck a swashbuckling 85 off just 65 balls, sharing a fourth first-wicket partnership of over a hundred in the tournament with Jonny Bairstow (34), before captain Eoin Morgan (45no) fittingly hit the winning runs to see his side home in 32.1 overs.

