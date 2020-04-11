Tim Paine hits back at claims Australia went easy on Virat Kohli to retain IPL deals

Michael Clarke believes Australia went easy on India and Virat Kohli in their 2018-19 series in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal

Australia Test captain Tim Paine has dismissed suggestions his players went easy on India's Virat Kohli in their 2018-19 series for fear of losing lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

Kohli led India to their first Test series win in Australia on the tour, which came a few months after Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned following the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke claimed this week the hosts had "sucked up" to India and some players did not sledge the opposition because they wanted to play in the IPL.

However, Paine - who took over from Smith as captain during the series - has dismissed Clarke's suggestions.

"I certainly didn't notice too many people being that nice to Virat or not trying to get him out or anything like that," Paine told ESPNcricinfo.

Australia's Test captain Tim Paine has hit back at the claims

"I thought everyone who had the ball in their hand or when we were batting were trying their absolute best to win the game for Australia.

"I'm not sure who was going easy on him. We certainly had a thing where we didn't want to provoke any fight with him because we think that's when he plays at his best.

"I certainly wasn't holding back, but again the IPL's not a huge draw for me at the moment, so I had nothing to lose.

"But anytime our guys go out and play a Test match for Australia, they'll be giving their absolute all and I'm pretty sure they're not thinking about an IPL contract when they're running in, bowling to Virat."

IPL contracts are extremely lucrative with Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins becoming the most expensive overseas player in December when Kolkata Knight Riders paid £1.72m for him.

The start of this year's IPL has already been pushed back to April 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic, with further postponements likely.

India are scheduled to play another four-Test series in Australia at the end of 2020, although a significant relaxation of government measures currently in place to control the virus would be required for the tour to go ahead.