Stuart Broad and James Anderson in tandem an option for third Test as England delay naming team

James Anderson and Stuart Broad are both in the squad for England's third Test against the West Indies

Captain Joe Root says the possibility of James Anderson and Stuart Broad bowling in tandem for the first time in the #raisethebat series is an exciting prospect as England hunt a series victory over West Indies.

The pair, who have 1,078 Test scalps between them, could be reunited in the Ruth Strauss Foundation Test at Emirates Old Trafford after Broad was dropped for the series-opening defeat and Anderson was rested for the follow-up.

Sky Sports Cricket pundits Michael Holding and Mike Atherton believe both seamers should get the nod this time even though England have a number of options with Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran also named in a 14-man squad.

The final make-up of the XI will depend on the fitness of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is struggling with a quad injury after pulling up while bowling on the final day of the second Test.

Broad admitted he was "frustrated, angry and gutted" after being left out of the Test summer and insists that, at the age of 34, he is keen to emulate 37-year-old Anderson who is aiming to play at least until next winter's Ashes in Australia.

Asked if the two bowlers would be picked on Friday, Root said: "That's definitely an option. It's on the table for sure.

"It's exciting to know that there's pretty much about 1,000 Test wickets between them and they could be leading the attack.

"They are two of our best cricketers of all time and I feel like both of them have got a lot left.

"When they get on the field together they've generally got a very good record, especially in English conditions, so it's an exciting prospect."

The inclusion of Anderson and Broad could mean that Woakes and Curran miss out, with spinner Dom Bess also possibly surplus to requirements with Root offering an alternative slow-bowling option.

England squad for final #raisethebat Test Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Whatever the final selection, Root insists he won't shy away from the task of breaking the bad news to the three players who miss out.

"It's part of the job, unfortunately," he reflected. "It shouldn't really come into it if they are your mate or not. It's just as a squad we've got a goal to try and win this series. Collectively we've all got to play a part in that - however big or small a part that is.

"If everyone is aware of that and that in these conditions their skill-set might not fit it as well as someone else in my and Spoons' [head coach Chris Silverwood's] opinion, they have to deal with that and understand that it's not that we don't think they're not good enough to play for England.

"It's just that we think there's a better option and there are a number of things you have to weigh up, as always.

"The amount of cricket the guys have played might factor into it as well - making sure everyone is feeling fresh and that there's no hangover from the last game and making sure that bodies are ready to deal with the workload of a Test match.

"So it's not always as straightforward as picking your best team or your statistically best team or players who are right on form.

"If guys are upset and annoyed about it, it shows that they care and if they're annoyed with me for a few days then I have to deal with that.

"English cricket is in a good place if there's extremely talented players sitting on the sidelines this week, which there definitely will be."

