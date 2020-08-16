Pakistan 236 all out and England lose Rory Burns before rain returns in second Test

Shaheen Afridi dismissed Rory Burns in the first over of England's innings

England bowled Pakistan out for 236 and then lost opener Rory Burns in the hour of cricket that was possible before rain and bad light forced the players off on day four of the second Test.

Weather conditions had restricted the teams to just 86 overs of play across the first three days and although the fourth morning started on time, an hour later the umpires were ushering the sides off once again as the light worsened and rain started to fall.

Just 10.2 overs were bowled in that time but there was no shortage of action as Stuart Broad (4-56) dismissed Mohammad Rizwan (72) to wrap up the Pakistan innings before Burns fell to Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first over of England's reply.

The conditions have strongly favoured the bowlers throughout the game and Shaheen and Mohammad Abbas took full advantage, threatening with almost every delivery, but Dom Sibley (2no) and Zak Crawley (5no) survived as England reached 7-1 before the rain arrived.

That swing and seam movement was evident from throughout the morning as James Anderson (3-60) and Broad beat the bat on numerous occasions at the start of the day.

Rizwan's determination to score quicks runs helped those play and miss numbers but the Pakistan wicketkeeper also got a couple of boundaries away to take the tourists from 223-9 to 236 before sending a leading edge to Crawley in the covers to give Broad his fourth wicket.

Stuart Broad wrapped up Pakistan's innings with his fourth wicket

After a quick turnaround, the England openers were back out in the middle but Burns was not there long. After edging the first ball of the innings just short of Asad Shafiq, Burns nicked Shaheen again three balls later and this time it carried comfortably to the same fielder at second slip.

It was a beauty from Shaheen, shaping away from the left-hander and nipping off the seam as well to find the edge, and he was confident he had got another with his next ball.

The umpire turned down the lbw appeal against Crawley and the ball appeared to be going well down leg, even before UltraEdge showed a faint inside edge from the England No 3.

Zak Crawley survived on lbw review and will resume on five not out when the weather allows

Sibley and Crawley battled well for the next few overs but with Shaheen and Abbas on song, there would undoubtedly have been a little relief when the umpires took the teams off.

The draw now seems increasingly likely and with England 1-0 up in the three-match series, Pakistan will need to win the third Test, starting on Friday in Southampton, to avoid defeat.

