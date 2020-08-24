Rain interrupts James Anderson's search for 600th Test wicket

James Anderson is on 598 Test wickets for England

James Anderson's quest to become the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets was held up by heavy rain on day four of the third #raisethebat Test between England and Pakistan at The Ageas Bowl.

Only 18 overs of play were possible on the fourth morning, Anderson bowling five of them, in which he should have at least picked up his 599th wicket, only for Jos Buttler to drop Shan Masood on three.

Shan Masood is dropped by Buttler off the bowling of James Anderson

Buttler's error was the fourth dropped catch of the Test match off Anderson's bowling, after three were put down late on the third evening, keeping him stuck on 598 Test wickets.

Masood (13no), who has been dismissed eight times previously by Anderson in his career, made the most of the reprieve as he and opening partner Abid Ali (22no) were otherwise untroubled for the remainder of the morning's mini session.

