Danni Wyatt blog: Delivering third England Women win would be perfect way to wrap up WI series

In her latest Sky Sports column, England batter Danni Wyatt blogs on England's hopes of wrapping up the T20 series against West Indies, an influx of parcels at Derby, high-flying 'Franchester United' and Southern Vipers' chances in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final...

​​​​​​Oh my days - it's so cold and windy here in Derby it's practically Baltic.

I don't think I've ever played in England this late before - it feels weird, as if this summer has gone on for ages. I think I'm the only player in the squad who has not brought a coat so I might order one online today.

It's really funny, every day our manager messages the group saying 'deliveries are here' and there are at least six parcels on the table.

I've definitely ordered my fair share, including a Yankee candle - called 'a calm and quiet place' - two pillows, body cream and some nail-clippers.

I asked the group if anyone had some to share and Fran Wilson let me borrow hers so I bought her a candle too, and she was very grateful!

Two wins from two games is a great start and hopefully we can play to our best in the third T20 on Saturday and wrap up the series.

It was great to be back on Monday for our first match since lockdown. It was a bit weird not having a crowd in but it wasn't too different - I still got pre-match nerves, there were plenty of press around and of course there was the pressure of playing for your country too.

The match-day tunes blaring out over the PA were unreal - Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and I were dancing away to some bangers in warm-up we were so excited to be back.

I remember looking around the team when we were fielding and everyone had a smile on their face.

Everyone came in and batted with intent in the first game, which was great to see - Anya Shrubsole was at 11, which just shows what an amazing batting line-up we have at the moment.

Sarah Glenn has come in and shown what she can do with the bat as well as the ball and Sophie Ecclestone can hit anyone for six; that's really nice for us top-order batters to know that we've got great ball-strikers coming in down the order. The commentators said we looked sharp in the field and the bowlers were excellent in both games.

I feel really good with my game at the minute so hopefully there's a big score around the corner. We've batted first in both games and Tammy and I have both got off to great starts.

I love batting with Tammy at the top. She's really showing everyone what she can do in this format, building on her form in the intra-squad games, which is great to see.

We've had a close look at what we need to improve on against the West Indies bowlers; Stafanie Taylor has been bowling slow and outside off so we've been looking at plans on how to hit those types of deliveries and enjoy ourselves, batting confidently from ball one.

I remember David Capel - who was a great coach and did a lot of work with me on the range-hitting side of things - once gave me a tip on how to improve my power-hitting.

He used to say 'come on, free yourself, and get all of your power from your hips'.

I can't believe it's almost a week since we had a 'fake wedding day' for Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt as it was supposed to be their wedding day, over in France.

So Heather Knight, Amy Jones and Henry Cowen, our communications manager, put on a surprise get together complete with a lovely wedding cake.

We all got very emotional when Natalie and Katherine walked in and they got emotional as well - but it was so nice to see and hopefully they can get their proper wedding next year, fingers crossed.

What life they've got together, travelling the world and playing for England!

We're really into our football at the minute - about 10 of us are playing Premier League Fantasy football.

It has become quite competitive quite quickly so whenever there's football on we'll be watching it.

Fran Wilson's team, Franchester United, is currently top of the table just ahead of Mady Villiers, the manager of 'Tofu tikka Mo Saleh' - she's a vegan and loves a tofu.

Mady Villiers has Fran Wilson in her sights at the top of the fantasy football table

Sunday is a rest day so I'm sure we'll all be tuning in to watch the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final, when my Southern Vipers team-mates will be playing Northern Diamonds.

I think the teams are quite evenly matched and it's going to be a great spectacle for the women's game and a lot of the girls on the Vipers Whatsapp group can't wait to get on the park.

This is an amazingly special time for cricketers like Georgia Adams and Paige Scholfield with the new professional set-up. Diamonds have got the likes of Jenny Gunn and Lindsey Smith - they've got good middle-order batters and bowlers whereas we've got good top-order batters and hopefully Georgia can carry on her good form and get a big hundred.

The introduction of the domestic retainers earlier in the summer was such a big step forward for our game. It's fantastic to have that in the back of your mind that perhaps if things don't go so well for England, you've still got a domestic contract to support you.

It's a great time to be a women's cricketer that's for sure and means that I'm probably never going to have to fall back on my days as a waitress at a Chinese buffet restaurant.

I really enjoyed those days back in Stoke. I used to work most nights and then I also worked at the Indian down the road - the Bilash; I still go there now and say hello to them all. They're really nice people.

I was fortunate back in the day to make my debut for England at 18 - we got match fees or expenses but not a salary - but I know that not everyone has been so lucky so the new pathway means cricket can become a viable career path for young players.

