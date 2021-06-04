England vs New Zealand: Rain washes out day three at Lord's as hosts unable to continue fightback

Persistent drizzle ensured day three of the first Test between England and New Zealand was washed out

England's bid to continue their fightback in the first Test against New Zealand was held up as rain ensured a day-three washout at Lord's.

England closed day two on 111-2, trailing by 267, with Rory Burns (59no) and Joe Root (42no) sharing an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 93 after the hosts had slipped to 18-2 in reply to the Black Caps' 387 all out.

However, Burns and Root were unable to resume on Friday due to persistent drizzle, with play officially abandoned for the day at 4.30pm.

Saturday's forecast is much brighter, with 98 overs scheduled for the day, which will start at 11am.

New Zealand dominated day one at the Home of Cricket and began day two strongly, too, as they advanced to 288-3 - only to then lose four wickets for six runs amid a larger collapse of 7-90, with Devon Conway (200 off 347 balls) the last man out after making a double ton on debut.

Mark Wood (3-81) and debutant Ollie Robinson (4-75) did the bulk of the damage as the Black Caps' innings faltered - save for a 40-run, final-wicket stand between Conway and Neil Wagner - while James Anderson ended with 2-83 in what is the 161st Test of his distinguished career.

Conway is at the very start of his Test career and marked his first game by becoming the seventh batsman, and second New Zealander, after Matthew Sinclair against West Indies in Wellington in 1999, to score 200 on debut.

New Zealand seamers Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee then removed Dom Sibley (0) and Zak Crawley (2) respectively as England's first innings started sluggishly.

Burns and Root, though, rallied the hosts, with Burns moving to a ninth Test fifty and Root just eight runs shy of what would be his 50th half-century in the format.

