England vs India: Day five of first Test delayed by persistent rain at Trent Bridge

Day five of the first Test between England and India delayed by rain at Trent Bridge

The start of day five of the first Test between England and India has been delayed by persistent rain in Nottingham.

The match was set for an exciting finale with India 52-1 overnight and needing another 157 runs for victory, while England require another nine wickets to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

India would have been far closer to victory without Joe Root's magnificent century on day four, the England skipper made 109 to keep his side in the contest, although the tourists will still have the slight upper hand once play begins on Sunday.

Rain has been a feature throughout the match with days two and three both cut short as a result.

However, the forecast for later on Sunday is more positive and with matters so tantalisingly poised, both sides will hope that there is time for enough play to force a result.

Watch on Sky Sports The Hundred or follow our live match blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app for updates from Trent Bridge.