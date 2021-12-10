Ashes Stats: England have victory chance in first Test despite trailing by 278 after first innings

England trailed by 278 after the first innings but are now right back in the first Ashes Test

Sky Cricket number-cruncher Benedict Bermange looks at the top stats from day three of the 2021/22 Ashes series as Travis Head passes 150, Joe Root passes Michael Vaughan and England kept their victory hopes alive...

England have trailed on first innings by at least 200 runs in 24 previous Test matches in Australia. Of those, they lost 22, drew one (at Brisbane in 2010) and won the other (at Sydney in 1894).

Giving his thoughts, Dawid Malan said: "We need one more good 100-run partnership to put a score on the board and then who knows what can happen?"

Only three Australians have made a higher individual score in Test cricket than Travis Head at better than a-run-a-ball.

High scores with high strike-rates Player Score Strike-rate Against Venue and series David Warner 180 113.30 India Perth, 2011/12 Adam Gilchrist 162 110.95 New Zealand Wellington, 2004/05 Victor Trumper 159 100.63 South Africa Melbourne, 1910/1 Adam Gilchrist 152 106.29 England Edgbaston, 2001 Travis Head 152 102.70 England Brisbane, 2021/22

The highest score in Test history with a strike rate of at least 100 is Virender Sehwag's innings of 319 off 304 balls for India against South Africa at Chennai in March 2008.

Jack Leach brought up his 100 runs conceded in just 73 deliveries, setting a new record for the fastest bowling hundred in Ashes cricket. Brett Lee conceded his first 100 runs in England's first innings at Edgbaston in 2005 in 86 deliveries.

One crumb of comfort for Leach is that he didn't break the all-time Test record, which still belongs to Australia's Bryce McGain, who conceded 100 runs in his first 63 deliveries against South Africa at Cape Town in 2009.

Jack Leach bagged eye-watering figures of 1-102 from 13 overs in Australia's first innings in Brisbane

Eight different England fielders took catches in Australia's first innings, with only Leach, Chris Woakes and Joe Root missing out.

That equals the England record set in Australia's second innings at Adelaide in 1929 and in West Indies' second innings at Lord's in 1939.

Uniquely in first-class cricket, 10 different Leicestershire fielders took catches in Northamptonshire's first innings of their match at Leicester in 1967.

In four home Tests last summer Australia failed to reach 400. In their first innings of this summer, they made 425.

When Root reached 27 he broke Michael Vaughan's England record of 1,481 Test runs in a calendar year, set in 2002. He will start day four in Brisbane in eighth-place overall, but only needs a further 22 runs to move into fifth place.

Most Test runs in a calendar year Player Runs Matches Year Mohamad Yousuf (Pak) 1,788 11 2006 Sir Vivian Richards (WI) 1,710 11 1976 Graeme Smith (SA) 1,656 15 2008 Michael Clarke (Aus) 1.595 11 2012 Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 1,562 14 2010 Sunil Gavaskar (Ind) 1,555 18 1979 Ricky Ponting 1,544 15 2005 Joe Root (Eng) 1,541 13 2021

Root completed his seventh half-century in Tests in Australia and will be hoping to convert it to his first century in the country.

Only four players have scored more half-centuries in Australia without ever converting one to a century.

Bruce Laird of Australia scored nine fifties without a hundred, while England's Tom Hayward and Nasser Hussain and Australia's Shane Warne hit eight half-centuries without a ton.