Women's World Cup: Suzie Bates fires century to reach 5,000 ODI runs as New Zealand beat Pakistan

Suzie Bates celebrates her superb century

Suzie Bates produced her 12th ODI century and became just the fourth player to reach 5,000 runs in the format as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 71 runs in what is likely their final match at the Women's World Cup.

The 34-year-old fired 126 from 135 before Katey Martin contributed 30 off 26 balls at number seven to lift the hosts to a defendable 265-8.

Hannah Rowe followed up with figures of 5-55 with the ball, including the wicket of half-centurion Nida Dar, to help restrict Pakistan to 194-9 at the end of the allotted 50 overs, her efforts notably forcing a collapse from 155-3 to 174-9.

The result, however, is unlikely to be enough to see New Zealand into the semi-finals as they now rely on Bangladesh beating England and South Africa overcoming India by margins that would significantly alter the net run rates.

Bates, playing in her 142nd one-day international, became the first Kiwi to surpass the 5,000-run mark as well as the first cricketer ever to log centuries at four straight World Cups.

"I had no idea about the 5000-run mark. I don't follow the stats and the focus was on setting up a good score," Bates told Sky Sports.

"But it is special and I'll probably reflect on it tonight, and I'm sure that there are some pretty big names in the 5000 club. It doesn't mean much at the moment but will a lot more with time.

"It's been a tough tournament for the team and myself. Every day you want to turn up and play your role for the team but it hasn't worked out at this tournament.

"So it's nice to score some runs after having talked internally and with friends about how special it is to play for New Zealand."

Opener Bates lost four partners, including skipper Sophie Devine for 12 and Amy Satterthwaite for a duck, before eventually being bowled by Nashra Sandhu having put on 68 with Amelia Kerr for the second wicket.

Maddy Green chipped in with 23 and Brooke Halliday produced a knock of 29 before cheap run outs for Jess Kerr (six) and Rowe (one) closed New Zealand's innings.

Dar led Pakistan with figures of 3-39, and was her side's best hope with the bat having fired 50 before being bowled by Rowe.

