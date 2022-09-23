ECB recruits thousands of South Asian women volunteers as part of action plan

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The ECB have partnered up with Sport England to launch the 'Dream Big' campaign, aimed at inspiring 2,000 South Asian women to take up volunteering roles in cricket. The ECB have partnered up with Sport England to launch the 'Dream Big' campaign, aimed at inspiring 2,000 South Asian women to take up volunteering roles in cricket.

More than 2,000 women from South Asian backgrounds have been recruited and trained for volunteering roles in an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) initiative.

As part of the ECB's South Asian Action Plan, the Dream Big Desi Women programme has seen each of the volunteers delivering sessions for children across urban areas to increase participation in the sport.

At least 200 of the volunteers have gone on to full-time roles in sport in local communities across the UK, while many have taken up further qualifications in cricket coaching, according to the ECB.

The four-year, £2.4m Sport England-funded project overseen by the ECB, which hit its target ahead of schedule, went to the most ethnically diverse communities and took cricket into non-traditional venues including mosques, temples and gurdwaras.

David Mahoney, chief operating officer at the ECB, said: "The Dream Big Desi Women programme has been a remarkable project led by an incredible group of women at the ECB.

"The programme has created an amazing team of volunteers that have inspired thousands of children in communities across the UK to play cricket, connecting communities and improving lives."

A celebration of the programme will take place at Lord's on Saturday at the women's one-day international between England and India, with fans offered the chance to enjoy traditional South Asian activities and food.

