Ebony Rainford-Brent tips Salliann Beams and Jonathan Batty as England Women head coach contenders

Salliann Beams has primarily taken coaching roles in Australia and is one of Ebony Rainford-Brent's contenders

Ebony Rainford-Brent has tipped Salliann Beams and Jonathan Batty as leading candidates to take over as head coach of England Women and help the team conquer rivals Australia.

Lisa Keightley departed last month after two-and-a-half years in the job after deciding not to pursue a new deal.

Rainford-Brent believes Keightley leaves with her head held high having overseen the introduction of a host of fresh blood, including the likes of Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean, but the Australian was largely unable to chip away at the dominance of her compatriots during her reign.

"Lisa is a massive loss, she has been a real win as England coach, and she's given young players freedom by empowering them. She leaves a strong England team and a good culture," Rainford-Brent said.

With a home Ashes just eight months away, that is the top priority for her successor and World Cup-winner Rainford-Brent has her eye on two possible options.

Former Yorkshire player Beams has built a reputation as an impressive coach away from the UK, primarily taking coaching roles in Australia.

She guided the Tasmanian Tigers to silverware after four seasons in charge of the Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL.

Beams previously held coaching roles with the ECB and was appointed as Cricket Tasmania's new general manager of high performance in August 2022.

Along with her responsibilities in Australia, she took charge of the Trent Rockets for a second year in The Hundred, losing in the Eliminator to the Southern Brave by two runs.

Before Keightley took over, Beams was in contention to take over from Mark Robinson.

"Salliann has been in Australia for a long time and it felt when she left like a bit of a talent drain," Rainford-Brent said.

"But it does mean she is immersed in their mindset, their culture and has a real understanding of how they play their cricket. Beating Australia is going to be more about the mental side than tactics or game plans."

Jonathan Batty has guided the Oval Invincibles to back-to-back titles in The Hundred

Meanwhile Batty, who made his name as a wicketkeeper with Surrey, has masterminded back-to-back titles for Oval Invincibles in the women's edition of The Hundred.

He is also the head coach of the Surrey women's team and was previously in charge of the South East Stars during the first year of the regional structure introduced to the English women's domestic cricket in 2020.

Ahead of the winter WBBL, Batty was appointed as the head coach of the Melbourne Stars.

"I'm intrigued by Jon too," Rainford-Brent continued. "He's won two trophies in The Hundred and he played high-quality men's cricket.

"He has a killer instinct. I hope they both put their names forward because we'll need someone strong to take down those Aussies."