India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill fires ODI double hundred to help hosts edge series opener

Shubman Gill became the eighth and youngest man to score an ODI double century as India survived a thrilling counter-attack from New Zealand's Michael Bracewell to win their series opener in Hyderabad.

The 23-year-old smashed 208 off 149 balls to take the record from compatriot Ishan Kishan, who has held it for less than a month following his own exploits against Bangladesh.

Gill opened the batting with Rohit Sharma, who is personally responsible for three of the 10 double centuries in men's ODI cricket, and dominated the Black Caps bowlers with nine sixes and 19 fours.

Image: Michael Bracewell's brilliant 140 kept New Zealand's victory hopes alive

"I wasn't thinking of the 200 but once I hit the sixes at the end I did feel that I could get it," Gill said. "It definitely gives me a sense of satisfaction but the game went much closer than I expected."

India posted 349-8, with Rohit (34) and Suryakumar Yadav (31) offering support, before seemingly coasting to victory when the tourists were reduced to 112-5 at the halfway stage.

Bracewell performed wonders from number seven, blazing away to make a thrilling 140 in just 78 balls, with the all-rounder firing 10 maximums and 12 fours to help conjured an exciting finale.

The all-rounder put on 162 in only 102 balls with Mitchell Santner to stun the crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the third-highest seventh-wicket partnership in ODIs, with Santner reaching 57 before falling to Mohammed Siraj (4-46).

Image: Mohammed Siraj removed Mitchell Santner in the final over of New Zealand's innings

New Zealand required 20 from the final over but saw Bracewell trapped lbw by Shardul Thakur (2-54) with four deliveries left, allowing India to close out a 12-run win and move 1-0 up in the three-match series.

"Once Mitchell [Santner] and I settled we started believing," Bracewell said. "We wanted to take it deep to give us a chance. Unfortunately we fell short right at the end."

The ODI series continues in Raipur on Saturday, before the final match takes pace in Indore on Tuesday. India and New Zealand will then contest a three-match T20 series, beginning in Ranchi on January 27.