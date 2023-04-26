Jofra Archer left IPL for elbow surgery in Belgium, according to reports

Jofra Archer briefly left the Indian Premier League this month to travel to Belgium, where he reportedly had minor surgery on his troublesome right elbow.

The England paceman was conspicuous by his absence for Mumbai Indians, featuring in his side's season-opener on April 2 but then missing their next four matches before returning to action on Saturday.

The PA news agency understands Archer flew to Belgium to see his specialist during a near three-week absence for Mumbai, and according to The Telegraph had minor surgery before going back to India.

Archer was said to be experiencing discomfort in a joint that has required a couple of operations over the last two years and has contributed to him spending much of that time on the sidelines. His coach at Mumbai, Mark Boucher, said on April 8 that the 28-year-old had picked up a "little niggle".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Curran hits a brilliant 26-ball fifty for Punjab Kings before England team-mate Jofra Archer claims his wicket

He came back into the fray at the weekend and bowled his full four-over allocation, claiming one wicket for the cost of 42 runs in Mumbai's defeat to the Punjab Kings, though he was rested for Tuesday's fixture against Gujarat Titans. He could come back into the reckoning when Mumbai take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

England's medical team have been working closely with their counterparts at the franchise, with Archer still only a few months into his comeback following stress fractures to his elbow and then his back.

He put in some encouraging performances on his England return in the white-ball tours of South Africa and Bangladesh, after 17 months out, leading to suggestions he could have a starring role in this summer's Ashes series.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jofra Archer inspired England to a win over South Africa with six wickets in just his second international match since returning from injury

Archer, who picked up 22 wickets for England in the 2019 Ashes, has not played a Test since February 2021. And his county side Sussex have indicated he may not play any first-class cricket for them before the Ashes, which begins with the first Test at Edgbaston on June 16.

Archer has been keen to play down expectations and said when he was out in Bangladesh: "If I can play one [Ashes] game this summer, I'll be happy.

"If I play more than one, that's just a bonus."