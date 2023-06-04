Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood out of World Test Championship final against India

Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the World Test Championship final against India, a game that comes just a week before the start of The Ashes series versus England.

Hazlewood is managing an Achilles issue as well as a side problem that flared up during the recent Indian Premier League and will now miss the clash with India at The Kia Oval from Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has been replaced in the Australia squad by fellow fast bowler Michael Neser, who has claimed 19 wickets in five matches for Glamorgan in the County Championship this season.

Australia begin their Ashes defence against England at Edgbaston on Friday June 16.

Australia chairman of selectors, George Bailey, said: "Josh was very, very close to being given the green light but we are cognisant that our upcoming schedule means this is not a one-off Test match for us.

"This will give Josh an ideal preparation leading into Edgbaston. With six Test matches in a little over seven weeks we will need all of our fast bowling assets."

Image: Hazlewood has played just four Tests since January 2021

Speaking to cricket.com.au last week, Hazlewood - who has played just four Tests since January 2021 due to a series of injury problems - said he felt bowling in England would be "easier on the body".

He said: "Compared to Australia or India where it can be hot, the wickets are really hard and you've got to bend your back to get something out of them, in England it feels like you can just take that a couple of per cent off, bowl a bit within yourself and the wicket does enough for you."

On Neser, who has played two Tests so far, Bailey added: "Michael's county form has been strong and knowing that he was going to be close by allowed for him to keep playing and for us to be able to call on him. He is a great strength to have as part of the fast bowling group."

Watch the World Test Championship final between Australia and India live on Sky Sports Cricket from Wednesday. Build-up begins at 10am ahead of the first ball at 10.30am.