Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali retained for third Ashes Test as Rehan Ahmed drops out for Headingley

Moeen Ali looks set for a potential return to action in the third Ashes Test at Headingley as he keeps his spot in the England squad.

Moeen, who didn't feature in the second Test at Lord's following a blister to his finger in the first Test at Edgbaston, is the headline name in a 15-man squad.

Rehan Ahmed, who was called up to the squad as cover for Moeen drops out and Matthew Potts has also not been recalled.

Despite suffering with a shoulder injury, vice-captain Ollie Pope keeps his place, with Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, and Dan Lawrence still in the squad but yet to feature in the series.

The big decision for Ben Stokes will be the rotation of his bowlers after a gruelling first two Tests.

40-year-old James Anderson has flown somewhat under the radar so far, taking three wickets at a 75-run average, and many will be questioning if this is now the time to inject some more pace into the attack through Wood.

Josh Tongue, who replaced Moeen for the Lord's Test, impressed in his first Ashes start as he took five wickets for 151 runs.

"Pope will be the interesting one with his shoulder," said Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports.

"Will he bit fit to play at three and field at three?

"Then the bowlers. That is going to be the key. There will be some tired bodies in that dressing room."

England squad for third Test at Headingley:

Ben Stokes (c)

Moeen Ali

James Anderson

Jonny Bairstow

Stuart Broad

Harry Brook

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Dan Lawrence

Ollie Pope (vc)

Ollie Robinson

Joe Root

Josh Tongue

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

The third Test at Headingley starts on Thursday, July 6. That match is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am, with the first ball at 11am. Also stream on NOW.