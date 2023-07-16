Women's Ashes: England captain Heather Knight hails 'best series ever in history of the women's game'

England captain Heather Knight says this summer's Ashes has been "the best series there has ever been in the history of the women's game" despite Australia's three-run victory in the second one-day international saw them retain the urn at the Ageas Bowl.

Nat Sciver-Brunt hit an unbeaten 111 but it was not enough to carry England to victory as they finished on 279 for seven in pursuit of 283.

After trailing 6-0 following defeats in the one-off Test and opening T20, England had stormed back to win three matches in a row and keep alive their faint chances of winning back the Ashes for the first time since 2014.

But the tourists proved too strong with Ellyse Perry's 91 and a 37 not out from Georgia Wareham, with 26 runs coming off the final over bowled by Lauren Bell, helping Australia make 282 for seven.

England needed 15 runs from the last six deliveries but Jess Jonassen held her nerve and England will aim to level the series at 8-8 in Tuesday's final ODI in Taunton.

"It was an unbelievable game again, wasn't it? It has got to be the best series there has ever been in the history of the women's game," Knight reflected.

"Two sides going toe to toe, fighting it out and every game has been pretty close.

"The way Nat played was unbelievable. To nearly marshal the tail in that chase was brilliant, but probably left a little bit too much to do.

"Overall, we've put in another thriller of a performance, but the Ashes are gone which is disappointing."

The final over of the tourists' innings looked decisive. With Australia on a below-par 256 for seven after 49 overs, Wareham proceeded to hit seamer Bell for three maximums, two over midwicket, and another brace of fours.

The 26-run over went a long way to settling the latest nail-bitter in this series, but Knight backed her young bowler to learn from the experience.

"Lauren has been outstanding at the death for us all series, but she is a young bowler, she will make mistakes and have days like that sometimes where it doesn't quite go right," Knight said.

"I think she will learn a lot from that experience.

"There is a one-day series victory on the line and it would be a really good achievement to win the T20 series and ODI series to draw the series 8-8.

"We have to rally around people, it is obviously quite a quick turnaround and there will be some emotion in that dressing room.

"We have a day to regroup and go again. I think if we can end the series on a high, we can have huge pride in how we've played throughout the series."

Knight had got England over the line in Wednesday's opening ODI match in Bristol and admitted it was "horrific" to have no control in this chase.

Reflecting on Sciver-Brunt's innings, Knight added: "It was kind of written in the stars for her to do it today.

"Unfortunately just a little bit too much but great character by her to get us even anywhere close.

"It was another unbelievably entertaining game of cricket and unfortunately we've been on the wrong side of this one."

Australia spinner Alana King, who claimed three for 44, was delighted to retain the Ashes but insisted they want to win the series 10-6.

She said: "We have retained it, which is awesome but as we have said all along, we have come to win it so we have one more game to win the Ashes."

Beaumont: We completely believe in each other as a group

England's Tammy Beaumont, having scored 60 with the bat, told Sky Sports...

"It was an incredible game of cricket. If you're a neutral and not us, you probably really enjoyed today.

"In the end it was quite an imposing target, it would have been another record run chase if we'd have got there. Hugely disappointed but we got pretty close.

"As a group, we just completely believe in each other. The Ashes are going home to Australia but let's hope on Tuesday we send it home with the word 'draw' on instead of an outright win.

"At the end of the day, if we win at Taunton, we'll have won two white-ball series against the best in the world from the last six years. That would certainly be an achievement.

"As has been selling out grounds like this, 12,000 here today. The atmosphere has been incredible at each and every ground.

"Maybe we've not come away with the prize but there's an awful lot to be proud of with the way we're playing at the moment."

Greenway praises Sciver-Brunt but questions fielding

Sky Sports Cricket's Lydia Greenway said afterwards...

"Knowing Nat Sciver-Brunt, I don't think that hundred will mean as much to her - because she didn't get the side across the line.

"If England had gone on to win that game, that would have been an unbelievable innings - probably the best she would have ever played.

"She is such a smart cricketer. She's powerful and has a very good technique, but she can also do it under pressure. She just didn't get the support she needed today unfortunately.

"My biggest frustration has been England's fielding, that's the big area where they've fallen short consistently.

"No-one means to drop catches but I just feel you have to spend the right amount of time honing your skills, and testing yourself under pressure, otherwise your technique will be found out."