Women's Ashes: England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt says side can take "pride" from drawing Women's Ashes

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt feels drawing the Women's Ashes series would "bring some pride" to England's performances this summer.

The 30-year-old almost steered her side to another thrilling win on Sunday during the penultimate ODI of the series with 111 not out off 99 balls, only for Australia to edge the game by three runs to retain the urn.

A win in the final ODI of the series in Taunton on Tuesday would provide the visitors with a much-needed morale boost - a sentiment that Sciver-Brunt echoes.

"It would definitely be (consolation for not winning the Ashes) and another series win would certainly have a nice ring to it," she said.

"The way we've gone about things has been positive and our mindset doesn't change too much from that. To potentially get another series win against them would be huge".

Sciver-Brunt believes the series has left a lasting legacy on women's cricket in England.

She said: "It's the first time we've played at big grounds and there has been a new strategy of going about marketing. It has been a bit of a game-changer.

"Hopefully that can continue when it's not such a big series on the line and we can draw that same excitement about our team and the way we play, not just depending on the opponent."

Australia's Alana King responded to the tourists retaining the Ashes by saying she did not see the gap between the two sides "closing any time soon".

Sciver-Brunt insists the margins are smaller - "we're not that far apart but on the pressure moments they've got the edge on us a little bit" - and believes England have exceeded the public's expectations, if not their own, by making the series such a competitive affair.

Her heroics on Sunday almost kept England's hopes alive and she said of that fabulous knock: "I'm not really sure it's sunk in for me yet.

"When you get a good score and end up on the losing side it's a bit of a weird feeling, you're not really sure how to respond to it.

"I looked up at the scoreboard and suddenly I was on 40. It felt like it was just happening, I wasn't focused on the score or anything like that," the all-rounder explained.

"I was just in the moment. It seemed to pass me by until the last 10 or 12 overs when I needed to switch on to the scoreboard a little bit more.

"We want to put on a performance like that in such a big moment, so I was happy in that context. But you're pretty disappointed not to get over the line being so close and not to win back the Ashes is another layer of that."

