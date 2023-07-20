The Ashes 2023: Nasser Hussain urges 'ultra aggression' from England with bat and ball vs Australia on day three as wet weather looms

Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain has urged England to go out and be "ultra aggressive" on day three of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester, ahead of a poor weather forecast this weekend.

Zak Crawley's sensational 189 runs from 182 deliveries powered England to 384-4 and a lead of 67 on day two at Emirates Old Trafford.

After bowling out Australia for 317 and with one eye on the forecast of some dismal weather later in the week, Crawley led from the front, 12 fours and a six bringing up a remarkable maiden Ashes century in just 93 deliveries.

But Hussain has urged the rest of England's batting line-up of Harry Brook, skipper Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood to come out firing on Friday and give England the best chance of succeeding in a Test they must win to avoid Australia retaining the Ashes.

"I think they've [England] got to go really ultra aggressive," Hussain said on Thursday.

"Either way - if they get bowled out, the game has progressed. You don't want to be left on Sunday night thinking: 'I wish we'd just given ourselves another half hour.'

"And if they don't get bowled out, you can imagine them going at seven or eight runs an over, and then their lead will be massive, which will by them time for the weather.

"The forecast is poor. Everyone is going to say: 'Why do you keep going on about the forecast?' But it is poor. Really bad for Saturday, not great for Sunday.

Image: Manchester's latest weather forecast for Saturday shows the chance of rain at 86 per cent

Image: On Sunday, there is a 54 per cent chance of rain in Manchester as per the latest weather forecast

"If you've got a ticket for [Friday] morning, get there for 11am, because Stokes, Brook, Bairstow, Woakes, Wood, go and have some fun, get the lead up to 200, and then get on with bowling. You need 20 wickets, get on with bowling."

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton added on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast: "First of all [if I'm England], I'm getting the best possible, up-to-date forecast Friday morning. Come to the ground Friday, and try and find out what the most accurate forecast is.

"It seems clear we're probably going to lose most of Saturday. But we might get most of Friday and most of Sunday, in which case you play as they're playing now. Putting their foot down and trying to build that lead until maybe lunchtime, and then you've got to get Australia in, because you need those 10 wickets.

Image: The chance of rain in Manchester on Friday is also high, according to the latest weather forecast

"And you're not worried so much about batting last and chasing, because they don't have a specialist spinner and it looks a very good pitch."

Sky Sports' Kumar Sangakkara added: "Once you're close to that 200 mark in terms of a lead, then you've got make a decision. You get Australia in, but it all depends on the weather.

"If Saturday gets rained out, if Friday is rain-marred, and Sunday becomes the day, then by lunch Australia have to go back in [on Friday]."

Crawley: I am good enough for this level

Crawley told Sky Sports Cricket: "I rode my luck at times - well, quite a lot of the time - but I hit a lot of good shots along the way. I do doubt myself but I have to keep being me, keep backing my game.

"I am going to have streaks of low scores if I am taking a punt but if I try and be more consistent I might not have a day like [Thursday].

"I have tried to be consistent and it hasn't worked for me. I would much rather it this way. I think at my best I have shown I am good enough for this level."

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting added: "Crawley's ball-striking was outstanding. I think a lot of people around English cricket have known what he is capable of.

"Yes, it has probably been a bit lean here and there but Stokes wants to pick people with special things ahead of them and what Crawley has produced here is very special."

Hussain added: "There have been so many critics of Crawley but England have stuck with him because they know he can play this sort of innings. They want someone to put quality bowlers under pressure and he did that."

