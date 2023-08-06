The Hundred: Rhianna Southby shines as Southern Brave beat Northern Superchargers

Rhianna Southby put on a sensational wicketkeeping display as Southern Brave returned to winning ways with a five-wicket victory over Northern Superchargers.

Southby affected a Hundred record four wickets - two catches and two stumpings - in her second Hundred match in front of an Ageas Bowl record 9,813 crowd.

The retiring Anya Shrubsole starred with two wickets before Georgia Adams' three for 21 as Superchargers were restricted to just 100 for eight.

Maia Bouchier took control of the chase with 31 as Brave eased to the total with 13 balls to spare to make it two wins from three, while Superchargers' away day blues continued.

Shrubsole won the toss, chose to bowl, and continued her farewell tour with her greatest hits to dismiss overseas duo Jemimah Rodrigues and Pheobe Litchfield. The former fell to a textbook extravagant inswinger, the latter brilliantly caught on the rise by Southby.

Marie Kelly and Hollie Armitage collaborated with a 43-run stand before Southby stooped to take a stumping off a low bouncing ball to see off Armitage before taking an under edge from Alice Davidson-Richards on review.

Southby, who did not play in the Southern Vipers' successful T20 Charlotte Edwards Cup campaign, continued her reign of terror behind the stumps to stump Kelly - who top-scored with an anchoring 39.

A sticky pitch assisted turn for Adams, Kalea Moore and Chloe Tryon, who bowled the bulk of the middle balls, but it was Lauren Bell and Shrubsole who went at under a run a ball at either end of the innings.

Bess Heath chipped to mid-off, Leah Dobson was caught and bowled by Adams and Kate Cross was deceived by a cunning Bell slower ball.

Danni Wyatt initially looked the freest flowing batter on display as Brave began their chase with five sweetly-struck boundaries but came unstuck when she drilled Cross to point.

Indian Smriti Mandhana ticked through the runs while Bouchier accelerated after a slow start. Bouchier had been on eight off her first 14 balls but exploded with a pair of boundaries and a six in three successive deliveries.

Mandhana and Georgia Adams swung to deep midwicket, while Bouchier rolled on with a stylish cut shot before she was caught and bowled by Linsey Smith's full toss with 14 still required.

Smith and Georgia Wareham had both taken two wickets for 11 and 15 respectively to scare the Brave, with Freya Kemp bowled by Wareham to put the hosts five down.

But Tryon pulled a boundary to seal the win and send Brave top, with Superchargers still only winning two games away from Headingley in their third season of the competition.

