Harry Brook pushing for England World Cup place with spectacular batting form

Will Harry Brook really miss out on the World Cup?

There was consternation when the batter was left out of England's provisional 15 for this autumn's 50-over showpiece in India - and there will be again if he is absent from the final squad, which has to be named by September 28 at the latest.

Since his initial omission, Brook has struck a 41-ball century for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred - a record for that tournament - and then played two swashbuckling T20 innings for England against New Zealand to give a reminder, if we needed one, of the breath-taking talent he possesses.

England

New Zealand Sunday 3rd September 2:00pm

A 27-ball 43 not out in Durham on Wednesday was followed by a 36-ball 67 in Manchester on Friday - Brook clinching a 31-delivery half-century with one of his five sixes.

Two of his maximums came off successive deliveries from leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, the first lofted exquisitely over long-off, the second dumped beautifully, and brutally, over cover. His five fours included reverse sweeps and swats, plus a delicate dab to deep third.

"He would definitely be in my World Cup squad," said Sky Sports' Michael Atherton ahead of Brook's fifty at Emirates Old Trafford. "Like many people I was surprised when he was left out. I couldn't envisage a squad without him. I think he is an exceptional talent.

We know what a class player Harry is. There is a lot of noise around him at the moment and all credit must go to him for the way he is handling it. He seems not to be affected by it. He is no different at all around the group and is playing brilliantly.

Roy to make way for Brook?

Brook was squeezed out by the return from ODI retirement of Ben Stokes, with the Test skipper set to join white-ball captain Jos Buttler, Joe Root and Liam Livingstone in the middle order - so could opener Jason Roy be at risk?

Sky Sports pundit and former New Zealand seamer Simon Doull said of Brook: "Would he be in my side? Absolutely.

"England are looking at loyalty so I get why they have [left him out] but he would be in my side - and I would leave Roy out of it."

He can play on instinct because of his power. Any delivery anywhere around him will go out of the park if he gets it right. It doesn't matter whether it's over extra-cover or long-off of over midwicket and square leg. The slower balls he hit over deep midwicket - not many players around the world can hit that type of shot.

Roy, 33, lost his place in England's T20 side ahead of last year's short-form World Cup but remains a regular in the 50-over format, in which he has amassed over 4,000 runs in 116 matches at an average just shy of 40, with 12 centuries and 21 fifties.

Two of those hundreds came this year, in South Africa in January and Bangladesh in March, but his form of late has been scratchy with a half-century for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, against Manchester Originals, the only knock of note.

England's provisional World Cup squad Jos Buttler (captain)

Moeen Ali

Gus Atkinson

Jonny Bairstow

Sam Curran

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Adil Rashid

Joe Root

Jason Roy

Ben Stokes

Reece Topley

David Willey

Mark Wood

Chris Woakes

Brook could possibly take Livingstone's spot in the middle order but he does give England a spin-bowling option.

The 24-year-old could replace Dawid Malan but he has four hundreds in his last 12 ODIs and began the T20I series against New Zealand with a 17th fifty-plus score in that format.

England's best way of getting Brook into their 15 might be to remove a seamer - David Willey would seem the likeliest candidate - with the squad well stocked in that department through Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson - the latter kicking off his international career with a four-wicket T20I debut.

'Brook is outstanding - I'd have to find a place for him'

After Tuesday's fourth and final T20 against New Zealand at Trent Bridge - live on Sky Sports - Brook will be an interested spectator for the four-match ODI series against the same opposition.

Having done his best to play his way into England's World Cup squad, he will next see whether Malan, Roy and Livingstone play their way out of it.

There will be more world events for Brook. He is just 24 years of age and these global ICC tournaments come thick and fast, including a T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in 2024 and then a Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025.

But it is beginning to feel that he will be at this year's World Cup.

Atherton added: "You try and understand the reasons why England have not picked him and it is obviously the consequence of Stokes' return and the balance of the side.

"Maybe his IPL form [for Sunrisers Hyderabad] counted against him as it wasn't particularly good apart from one hundred.

"The schedule has also counted against him. If you are an all-format player and are playing Test cricket, in the IPL and in The Hundred, you just don't play many 50-over games.

"That said, I think he is so outstanding, I'd have to find a place for him."

