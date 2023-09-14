Jofra Archer: England paceman signs contract extension with Sussex

England fast-bowler Jofra Archer has signed a contract extension with Sussex after recovering from a long-term elbow injury that has ruled him out for the whole summer.

The length of the extension is undisclosed, as is standard for Sussex, but it will keep the 28-year-old at the county he first joined in 2016.

Archer has taken 181 first-class wickets for Sussex, with his form across all formats leading to him becoming one of England's most exciting pace bowlers.

He made his Test debut against Australia in the second Ashes Test in 2019, but it was his performances in the World Cup earlier that year that elevated his status in cricket across the globe.

Archer was the leading wicket-taker for England in the tournament with 20 and famously bowled the super-over which led to England lifting the trophy against New Zealand for the first time.

His career has been beset with injuries in the last few years, however, with an elbow injury in 2021 being followed by a stress fracture to his back that ruled him out for the entire 2022 English season.

Archer made his return to the international fold in the ODI series against South Africa in January this year, but he was ruled out for the whole summer in May due to a stress fracture to his right elbow.

"We are all really looking forward to seeing him back playing", said Sussex head coach Farbrace, formerly assistant coach with England at the time of Archer's international breakthrough.

"He is a fantastic professional and person to have around the squad when he's with us."

On his decision to stay at Sussex, Archer said: "There is no place I'd rather be, it is a lovely club with even lovelier people."

Following his latest prolonged spell out of action, Archer has recently resumed bowling under the supervision of England's medical team, with a view to him potentially making their World Cup squad as a reserve.

