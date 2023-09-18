County Cricket: England duo Gus Atkinson and Ben Foakes sign new multi-year Surrey contracts

England duo Ben Foakes and Gus Atkinson have put pen to paper on "multi-year contract extensions" at Surrey.

Foakes, who joined Surrey from Essex in 2015, has made 20 Test appearances but was dropped from the England side at the start of this summer to accommodate Jonny Bairstow's return from injury.

The wicketkeeper-batter is regarded by many as the country's best gloveman and has contributed three centuries in this season's County Championship to help Surrey top the Division One table with two rounds to go.

Atkinson has had a breakout season in all formats for Surrey, leading to his inclusion in England's squad for their forthcoming World Cup squad, while he has made his T20 and ODI debuts this month.

The pair, plus leg-spinning all-rounder Cam Steel, have now committed to new deals at Surrey, the lengths of which were not disclosed by the club.

"I'm pleased to have secured three more players to multi-year extensions at Surrey and am confident that all three will make important contributions to the club in the years to come," said Alec Stewart, the club's director of cricket.

