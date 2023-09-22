England vs Ireland: Ben Duckett hopes ODI series will establish him as a multi-format player

Ben Duckett hopes England's one day series against Ireland will help establish him as a multi-format player.

Duckett will play at his home ground of Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday - live on Sky Sports - as he looks to build on his summer form after being named vice-captain for the series.

The first game of the three-match ODI series was abandoned without a ball being bowled after rain at Headingley on Wednesday.

"I haven't played as much white-ball cricket for England as I would have liked, so hopefully there’s more opportunities and I can get a place in the team," Duckett said.

"I'm a middle-order batter in 50-over cricket so it's slightly different than what we're used to, but the way the England team play now it's not too different to a T20, it's just slightly longer.

"I've been lucky enough to be in the England side to see how they play their cricket and it's a really exciting chance to do that over the next couple of games."

Joe Root was expected to play for England in the first ODI in a bid to improve his form ahead of their World Cup campaign, but he has now been replaced in the squad by Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

The series should also see Sam Hain, Jamie Smith and George Scrimshaw make their debuts, while Zak Crawley has been handed the captaincy.

Reflecting on his form with England so far, 28-year-old Duckett, who made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2016, said he is aware of the need to continuously improve.

"I was really raw and had talent back then but that was all really. I've had to come away from it and work really hard on my game to get to where I am today," Duckett added.

"I'm at an age where I know what works for me and what doesn't. I've stuck to that over the past year and that's what I am going to try and do moving forward.

"I'm playing at the highest level and I need to keep getting better because sides are going to have plans about how to bowl at me so these next couple of months I need to get better.

"It's about playing each game, I'm not even looking at the new year, it’s about Trent Bridge and Bristol (Tuesday's third ODI) to finish off a really good summer."

Jason Roy was named in England's provisional World Cup squad but, after missing the recent series against New Zealand with back spasms, he was replaced by Harry Brook.

Roy was invited to re-join England for the remainder of the ODI series against Ireland but turned down the offer. He was also dropped from the T20 squad on the eve of the short-form World Cup last year.

"Roy has been incredible and it shows where the England squad is that a player of his ability is missing out," Duckett said.

"It's tough on Jason but what he's achieved in an England shirt is incredible. I wish him all the best and I'm sure he's going to score as many runs as possible in whatever shirt he's wearing."

Speaking about Brook's ability, Duckett added: "I've never looked at a player younger than me and try to learn off them. What he's achieved is sensational and I'm sure he's going to keep getting better."

England ODI Squad vs Ireland

Zak Crawley (Kent - captain)

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire - vice-captain)

Sam Hain (Warwickshire)

Tom Hartley (Lancashire)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Somerset)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

George Scrimshaw (Derbyshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Luke Wood (Lancashire)

What's next?

You can watch the second of England's three-match ODI series against Ireland live on Sky Sports on Saturday September 23 from Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Coverage begins at 10.30am ahead of the first ball at 11am. The third ODI takes place on Tuesday at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol.

Watch the Cricket World Cup live in full on Sky Sports between October 5 and November 19 with England vs New Zealand kicking off the competition in a repeat of the 2019 final.