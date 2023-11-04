England stay in World Cup as Pakistan beat New Zealand in rain-affected clash in Bangalore

Rain came to Pakistan and England's aid in Bangalore as the former beat New Zealand by 21 runs on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, a win that keeps both sides' slim hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup alive.

Defeat for England in their game against Australia in Ahmedabad, also on Saturday, would see them knocked out of contention, but a win keeps them in the mix along with Pakistan.

Babar Azam's men also knew that defeat would end their tournament and the outlook was bleak at the halfway stage as the Black Caps belted 401-6 from their 50 overs, with Rachin Ravindra (108) cracking his third century of the World Cup and a fit-again Kane Williamson firing 95 on his return from four games out with a fractured thumb.

Image: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra scored a third century for the tournament but it proved in vain

But, in the 21.3 overs bowled of the run-chase prior to a first rain delay of approximately 90 minutes, Fakhar Zaman smashed a sensational 62-ball hundred - the fastest for Pakistan at a World Cup - to have them well-placed at 160-1, 10 runs ahead on DLS.

When play resumed, the equation had been reduced to 342 required in 41 overs, effectively turning the run-chase into a T20 affair with Pakistan requiring 182 from 197 deliveries.

Forty runs were reaped off the next 24 balls, Fakhar striking a 10th and 11th six of his remarkable innings as he and Babar (66no) combined to blast three of them in one Ish Sodhi over shortly before the rain returned, ultimately ending the contest.

Pakistan's victory places them level with fourth-placed New Zealand on eight points, trailing on net-run-rate, with both winning four and losing four of their first eight games. They play England and Sri Lanka, respectively, in their final group matches.

Australia (third) and Afghanistan (sixth) also have eight points, though the former would move to 10 with a win over England. They have played seven games.

Pakistan's victory also sees South Africa join India in confirming a semi-final spot, while it just about keeps Sri Lanka (four points) and the Netherlands (four), as well as England (two) - depending on their result against Australia - in contention. Bangladesh are already eliminated.

Earlier, Ravindra, who was born in Wellington to Indian parents from Bangalore, delighted the local fans with a magnificent 94-ball 108 that included 15 fours and a six.

He stitched together a superb 180-run stand with captain Williamson before Daryl Mitchell (29 off 18 ball), Mark Chapman (39 off 27) and Glenn Phillips (41 off 25) provided some power hitting late on.

But in the face of Fakhar's fearsome hitting and the worst of the weather, New Zealand's total proved insufficient and their World Cup hopes now hang in the balance after four straight defeats.

What's next?

On Sunday, unbeaten tournament hosts India take on South Africa in a top-of-the-table clash in Kolkata. Live coverage starts at 8am on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of the first ball from 8.30am.

India have won seven from seven so far to start the tournament, while the Proteas have won six from seven - their only slip up being a shock defeat to the Netherlands early in the competition.

