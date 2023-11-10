Cricket World Cup: Australia to make late call on fitness of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for Bangladesh contest

Australia will make a late call on Glenn Maxwell's fitness for their final group stage game against Bangladesh on Saturday, after the all-rounder battled through severe cramps to script an improbable win over Afghanistan, says bowling coach Daniel Vettori.

Maxwell endured cramps in his calf, shin, hamstring and toes before experiencing back spasms in Mumbai on Tuesday but made an historic double-century to help Australia beat Afghanistan and reach the semi-finals, where they will face South Africa on November 16.

"He's definitely been in full recovery mode the last few days. I think we all saw the effects of the innings and in particular the heat. So I think today is a big day, we'll see how he pulls up," assistant coach Vettori said.

"Obviously we've had a couple of days off so there's been no training. He's not here today but we'll just see how he feels as the day continues. It's obviously been pretty hectic for him the last few days."

Vettori said Maxwell, who blasted a 40-ball century against the Netherlands earlier in the competition, would not be put through a fitness test for the Bangladesh game.

"It'll be how he feels," Vettori added. "We understand now that the semi-final is pretty definitive in Kolkata on November 16 - it will be a build towards that.

"He does have a track record of being able to bounce back pretty quickly even with some time away from the game. So it'll depend on how the day goes. Being a day game probably means tonight they'll make the call."

Australia go into the clash in great form having won six consecutive matches after a shaky start with opening defeats to title rivals India and South Africa. Their last outing was historical for Maxwell's double century, but after being reduced to 91-7 before their great escape, there will be a concern for the Aussies and they will seek an improved collective performance in Saturday's game.

Shakib Al Hasan out of Australia clash

Image: Shakib Al Hasan is out with a finger fracture after Bangladesh's victory over Sri Lanka

Bangladesh are out of semi-final contention and go into the contest seeking a win to cement a top-eight spot to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, but their coach Chandika Hathurusingha is aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

"They (Australia) are the most successful team in World Cup history," said Hathurusingha, whose side are currently eighth in the table. "They're a very good team, very professionally prepared and playing good cricket.

"They started slowly but qualified (for the semi-finals). So yeah, playing against them is a big challenge."

Bangladesh are without skipper Shakib Al Hasan on Saturday, who was replaced by Anamul Haque in the squad after fracturing his finger during their win over Sri Lanka.

"When you have someone of Shakib's calibre, the number one all-rounder, it's two players in one so it's hard to do much with the combination," Hathurusingha said.

"So we'll definitely want to fill the bowling vacuum with another spinner or fast bowler. It's his batting we're going to miss and his leadership."

Hathurusingha was asked about Bangladesh's chances of qualifying for the Champions trophy on Saturday, after Sri Lanka's defeat to New Zealand on Thursday.

He said: "We have to play this game, tomorrow's game. So that's what's going through my mind. We have to actually play good cricket to beat Australia. That's all we are focusing on."

"Of course, that defeat has some kind of effect, depending on our game. At the moment I can't think of that scenario."

What's next?

Australia face Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday, with Bangladesh hoping to clinch a top-eight spot to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy, live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix from 4:30am.