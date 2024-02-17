Ben Duckett: India using nightwatchman shows hosts are wary of England

Ben Duckett feels India introducing a nightwatchman late on day three of the third Test shows they are "wary" of England.

The tourists face an almighty task to fight back in Rajkot after a batting collapse of 8-95 from 224-2 - triggered by Joe Root's dismissal on the reverse scoop - and Yashasvi Jaiswal's century.

India sent out tailender Kuldeep Yadav as nightwatchman once Jaiswal retired hurt with a back injury, shortly before the hosts closed on 196-2 in their second innings with a lead of 322.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain says India could not have hoped for better day, as the hosts built a 322-run lead over England in Rajkot

Duckett, who top-scored in England's 319 all out with 153 from 151 balls, told TNT Sports at stumps: "India sending in a nightwatchman when they are over 300 ahead shows they are slightly wary of us.

"We are going to continue the way that we play and if we get two or three blokes in on that pitch scoring quickly, you never know what can happen."

Asked what England could realistically chase in the fourth innings, Duckett told the BBC: "The more the better.

"This team is all about doing special things and creating history. They can have as many as they want and we'll go and get them."

'I'd much rather get out putting bowler under pressure'

On England's collapse, during which Duckett sliced a Kuldeep long hop to cover, the opener added: "It was one of those days when I feel we have to give credit to India.

Image: Ben Duckett: 'I'd much rather get out putting the bowling under pressure - as long as it's a shot you play and have practised thousands and thousands of times'

"We want to take the positive option and I get more frustrated when I get caught at silly point, playing a nothing shot.

"I'd much rather get out putting the bowling under pressure, getting caught on the fence at times - as long as it's a shot you play and have practised thousands and thousands of times."

Duckett also feels India batter Jaiswal took inspiration from Bazball as he smashed his second hundred of the series and third of his career, with the left-hander hammering nine fours and five sixes before leaving the field injured.

Image: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his third Test century, during which he hit nine fours and five sixes

The England man added: "When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they're playing differently than how other people play Test cricket.

"We saw it a bit in the summer. It's quite exciting to see other players and other teams also playing that aggressive style of cricket.

"He looks like a superstar in the making, unfortunately he's in some very good form at the moment. He's due a couple of low ones."

Follow over-by-over text commentary from day four of the third Test between India and England, live on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App from 3.45am on Sunday (first ball at 4am).

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...