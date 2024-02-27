Neil Wagner: New Zealand bowler retires from international cricket ahead of Australia Tests

Neil Wagner will call time on his New Zealand career at the end of their Test series against Australia - although the left-arm seamer is unlikely to feature.

The 37-year-old was not selected in New Zealand's XI for their first Test against Australia starting on Thursday and is set to be released from the squad ahead of the second and last match in Christchurch.

Wagner has taken 264 wickets in 64 Tests at an average of 27.57 and, 12 months ago, secured a famous one-run victory for the Kiwis over England in Wellington by dismissing last man James Anderson to square the series.

"It's been an emotional week," said Wagner, who was part of the Black Caps side that won the inaugural World Test Championship.

"It's not easy to step away from something you've given so much to and got so much out of, but it's now time for others to step up and take this team forward.

"I'm looking forward to one final week in camp and will be doing everything I can to help prepare and support the boys."

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said: "Neil's numbers are phenomenal but I don't think we can underestimate his contributions to the team when the chips were down and he found a way to create a wicket.

Image: Neil Wagner, left, and team-mate Matt Henry embrace after New Zealand's one-run win against England in February 2023

"His accuracy, execution and tenacity has been instrumental in many of our great Test victories and he will always be remembered for his lion-hearted nature. Neil gave absolutely everything and we are certainly going to miss his energy and never give in' attitude."

What's next?

The two-match Test series begins in Wellington on Thursday, before the second Test is held in Christchurch on March 8.

