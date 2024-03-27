New Zealand vs England: Maia Bouchier hits 91 as tourists seal T20 series win with 47-run victory

Maia Bouchier defied injury to hit 91 as England outpowered New Zealand to win the fourth T20 international in Wellington by 47 runs and clinch the series.

Bouchier's 91 off 56 balls, her second successive half-century, helped England to 177 for three, Charlie Dean taking four wickets as New Zealand were restricted to 130 for seven.

England lost Danni Wyatt, back in the side after playing in the Women's IPL, early but Alice Capsey and Bouchier - hampered by a quad injury - added 75 in 10 overs.

Captain Heather Knight (21 not out) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (29 not out) smashed 35 off the final 14 balls to set the hosts a daunting target.

That target was made more daunting without captain Suzie Bates, injured in the field, and England struck at regular intervals.

Dean grabbed four for 26, and Brooke Halliday was the top scorer, with 25 for the hosts.

The win gives England an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, which concludes in Wellington on Friday.

What they said

Player of the match, Maia Bouchier:

"I really enjoyed it. Always great to come out and put a performance on. To get us to a really good total is what I want to do and getting that chance at the top of the order is something special, so just to go and do that was brilliant.

"Batting with Danni (Wyatt) brings a little bit more confidence to me because I've batted with her a lot, but I think just going out there and playing with that intent that we've talked about, I think I did that pretty well.

"[I] just [had] a little quad issue but looking to get back for Friday."

England captain, Heather Knight:

"We were missing Sarah (Glenn) today in those key middle overs that she's been so awesome for us and the spinners really stepped up.

"It was one of those pitches actually where I think seam was a little bit more effective and the spinners still found a way to really have an impact on the game. Charlie (Dean) in particular picking up those wickets towards the back end and obviously Sophie (Ecclestone) as well with the world-class skill that she brings.

"There's a couple of areas we can get better as well. I think the fielding was probably not as slick as it probably has been in the previous three games. So a couple of areas to keep working on and keep moving forward, but all in all, a series win and a very happy team."

New Zealand captain, Sophie Devine:

"I thought we were really poor in the field and when you get opportunities you need to take them and we didn't do that today.

"So we take those chances and it could be a very different story, we could be chasing 150-160, so full credit to Maya again she batted outstanding and was awesome.

"For us, we've got to go back to the drawing board and figure out, especially playing with that wind and things like that, we've got to find ways of being able to shut off different sides of the park."

England's schedule in New Zealand:

