County Championship 2024: Dane Paterson steals show for Notts on opening day vs Essex

Dean Elgar and Jordan Cox made eye-catching debuts for Essex but it was Elgar's fellow South African Dane Paterson who stole the show with his five-for for Nottinghamshire on the opening day of the County Championship season at Trent Bridge.

Opener Elgar (80), who retired from international cricket earlier this year, looked more than capable of filling the void left by Sir Alastair Cook, defying typical opening-day conditions with his impressive knock.

He shared a 112-run third-wicket partnership with the talented former Kent batter Cox (84) but was bowled by Paterson (5-49) who powered a Nottinghamshire fightback by taking a five-for.

Essex, who were runners-up in Division One last season, slipped from 170-2 to 176-5 before closing on 244-9 from 77 overs, with time having been lost due to a wet outfield at the start and bad light in the evening.

Kashif Ali (110) scored an accomplished maiden century as Worcestershire notched a solid 316-7 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Gareth Roderick added 68 as Worcestershire returned to Division One with a strong day's work following promotion last year.

Seamer George Hill (3-25) claimed three key wickets, including Australian opener Marcus Harris (56), as Yorkshire had the better of a shortened opening day against Leicestershire at Headingley.

Image: Yorkshire's George Hill celebrates after he takes the wicket of Leicestershire's Louis Kimber

Heavy overnight rain meant a wet outfield and a delayed start until 3.40pm, with Division Two title favourites Yorkshire opting to bowl upon winning the toss.

The Foxes, led by fringe Test left-hander Harris, started brightly as they reached 89-1 but skilful Hill set about changing the course of proceedings and left the close-of-play score at 164-5 from 46 overs.

Sam Northeast (186no) became the summer's first centurion in Glamorgan's Division Two clash with hosts Middlesex at Lord's.

The Glamorgan skipper passed the landmark for the 30th time in his career, sharing century stands with Billy Root (67) and Kiran Carlson (77) as the Welsh county reached 370-3 by the close.

Northamptonshire had the better of the half day's play that was possible against Sussex as their batters battled hard and reached 95-2 when bad light - with no option for floodlights - drove the players from the field just after 6pm.

There was no play possible in the Division One games between Durham and Hampshire, Kent and Somerset and Lancashire and Surrey because of the wet weather.

In Division Two Derbyshire versus Gloucestershire was also wiped out.

