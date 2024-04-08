Essex rout Nottinghamshire in County Championship but could face points deduction for bat issue

Essex clinched a thumping 254-run win over Nottinghamshire in the Vitality County Championship, skittling their hosts for 80 at Trent Bridge as Sam Cook claimed a 10-wicket match haul.

Essex, runners-up to Surrey during the 2023 campaign, shredded their opponents in 34.3 overs in their second innings with Cook claiming 6-14 to add to figures of 4-59 first time around.

Joe Clarke (19) top-scored for Nottinghamshire and was one of only three players to make double figures, alongside Haseeb Hameed (10) and Matthew Montgomery (12).

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

However, Essex now face an anxious wait to see if they will receive a points deduction after opener Feroze Khushi's bat failed an on-field dimensions check on day three.

The Chelmsford side could potentially lose their 16 points for a win if an offence is confirmed.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath said: "The match referee and the umpires were involved after the incident and now it will go to the ECB. We'll await news on that.

"They have got the bat in question and will go through whatever the process is involved and hopefully we will get to know within the next couple of days.

"It's not ideal [to be facing a potentially big penalty], but whatever happens it won't take away from what was a really good team performance."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Essex seamer Cook eyes England call-up

Cook's display was a standout and the bowler hopes it impressed the England selectors as he eyes an international debut this summer.

"I'm desperate to play for England and hopefully that performance is something towards that but I'm trying to concentrate on playing for Essex," said Cook.

"In the past I've probably been guilty of chasing it a bit too much and getting caught up in that, but in the last six months I've tried to go back to basics and concentrate on what I do well."

The four other Division One matches ended in draws after a weather-wrecked opening round, with Durham vs Hampshire abandoned without a ball bowled.

Defending champions Surrey's clash with Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford also ended in a stalemate, with just 80.1 overs bowled across the four days.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Warwickshire and Worcestershire drew at Edgbaston, a game in which Worcestershire's Kashif Ali scored a hundred in each innings, making 110 and 133 respectively.

Kent, meanwhile, overcame a final-day wobble versus Somerset, slipping to 10-2 and 68-3 at Canterbury before Joe Denly (110) and Daniel Bell-Drummond (107no) shared a fourth-wicket stand of 222 to end Somerset's victory hopes.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...