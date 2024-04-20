Pakistan vs New Zealand, second T20I: Mohammad Amir impresses on international return in seven-wicket win

Mohammad Amir marked his first international spell in four years with a wicket from his second ball as Pakistan skittled out New Zealand for 90 on their way to a seven-wicket win in the second T20I in Rawalpindi.

Amir announced last month he was making himself available for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Sunday, having previously retired from international cricket in December 2020, with his initial comeback appearance cut short when the series opener was washed out on Thursday inside the opening over.

The 32-year-old took 2-13 from his three overs and Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-13), Shadab Khan (2-15) and Abrar Ahmed (2-15) also impressed, as a depleted New Zealand were bowled out their second-lowest T20 total against Pakistan.

Mohammad Rizwan fired an unbeaten 45 off 34 balls in reply, as Pakistan chased down their modest target inside 12.1 overs and moved 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Pakistan move ahead in Rawalpindi

New Zealand - missing nine frontline players at the Indian Premier League - struggled to cope with Pakistan's experienced bowling attack, with Mark Chapman top-scoring with 19 as the tourists were bowled out in 18.1 overs.

Amir took the pace off off his second delivery to Tim Robinson, who got the toe end of the bat and was caught at short cover in the second over, with New Zealand slipping to 35-3 inside the power play.

Image: Pakistan also have T20I series against England next month ahead of the T20 World Cup in June

Leg-spinners Abrar and Shadab finished with identical figures as they strangled the middle order with some sharp deliveries, while Afridi wrapped up the innings with his searing yorkers just after New Zealand passed its previous lowest T20 total of 80 against Pakistan in 2010 at Christchurch.

Ben Lister made a spectacular two-handed diving catch off his follow through to dismiss Saim Ayub on four off the second ball of Pakistan's chase, while captain Babar Azam struck three boundaries in his 14 before New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell got him stumped off a quicker delivery inside the batting power play.

Usman Khan got a big inside edge and was bowled by Ish Sodhi for seven at 56-3, before Rizwan and Irfan Khan (18 not out), guided Pakistan home to a convincing victory.

Rawalpindi will host the third game on Sunday, and the series moves to Lahore for the remaining games on Thursday and Saturday.

