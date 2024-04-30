Men's T20 World Cup 2024 squads: England, India, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and more

Provisional squads for the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Teams have up until May 25 to make any changes.

England

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Ireland

TBC

Scotland

TBC

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi.

Australia

Mitch Marsh (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India

Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Reserve: Ben Sears

South Africa

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeze Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Bangladesh

TBC

Canada

TBC

Namibia

TBC

Nepal

TBC

Netherlands

TBC

Oman

TBC

Papua New Guinea

TBC

Pakistan

TBC

Sri Lanka

TBC

Uganda

TBC

USA

TBC

West Indies

TBC

