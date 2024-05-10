James Anderson: England stalwart has talks with Brendon McCullum 'about future of Test career'

James Anderson has held talks with Brendon McCullum amid reports his record-breaking international career will end this summer.

According to the PA news agency, England Test coach McCullum "made a visit to the UK recently from his native New Zealand and among other items on his agenda was discussing Anderson's England future."

England play three Tests each against the West Indies and Sri Lanka this summer, who will in August visit Anderson's home ground of Emirates Old Trafford, where the fast bowler has an end named after him.

McCullum spoke with Anderson over a round of golf and although it is as yet unclear whether the Lancastrian has featured in his last Test, a swansong on English soil seems the likeliest outcome.

Anderson claimed a staggering 700th Test wicket, aged 41, on day three of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamshala in March.

The landmark had only previously been reached by spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

Anderson removed India tailender Kuldeep Yadav in his 187th Test for England, closing in on 21 years after he took his first Test wicket on debut by bowling Zimbabwe's Mark Vermeulen at Lord's in May 2023.

Back in March, Anderson said he felt in the best shape of his career, but admitted his England Test place is "not a given" ahead of this summer's home fixtures.

