T20 Women's World Cup 2024: Bess Heath and Freya Kemp both called into Heather Knight's squad

Bess Heath and Freya Kemp have both been included in England’s squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE in October.

Wicketkeeper-batter Heath and all-rounder Kemp will be part of the tournament for the first time, with Danielle Gibson stepped up to the full 15-player squad as well after being a travelling reserve as England reached the semi-finals in South Africa last year.

Opening batter Tammy Beaumont and seamer Kate Cross, who was part of the team in South Africa, are among those who have missed out on selection though, although head coach Jon Lewis insists the door remained open for anyone not included.

England Women's T20 World Cup squad Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt.

"Selecting teams and squads with this group of players has become incredibly tricky and tough," Lewis said.

"There are players who have been really unfortunate to miss out and they'll be a big part of what we do with England Cricket in the future.

"I feel the 15 players selected give us a really well-balanced squad in terms of experience, youth and most importantly the skills to cope and excel in the conditions we feel we will be faced with in the UAE."

Linsey Smith, who returned to the England team earlier this year, forms part of the spin bowling attack for the team along with the 2023 tournament's leading wicket-taker Sophie Ecclestone.

Big-hitting batter Heath and Kemp, who was the leading wicket-taker in the women's edition of The Hundred this year, will both prepare for the tournament by joining England's squad for the white-ball tour of Ireland for the one-day international leg, followed by heading out to the pre-World Cup training camp in Abu Dhabi from September 13-24.

This year's global gathering, which has been moved to the UAE from Bangladesh due to political unrest, gets under way for England against Bangladesh on October 5, with Heather Knight's side facing South Africa, Scotland and the West Indies in Group B as well.

"World Cups are always special events to be involved in as a player and I'm really excited by the squad we have selected to take over to the UAE," Knight said.

"It's an honour to lead the team into another World Cup. We're looking forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead."

Cross, meanwhile, will lead England in both the ODI and T20 series against Ireland next month, which begin with three 50 overs-a-side matches in Belfast followed by three T20Is in Dublin.

The 32-year-old skippers a team featuring plenty of youth and experience, with Hannah Baker, Ryana MacDonald-Gay and Paige Schofield all in line for senior international debuts in both formats.

Another newcomer in Georgia Davis is included for the ODIs only, while potential debutants and Charis Pavely, Georgia Adams and Seren Smale are in the T20I squad as well.

Mahika Gaur returns to the T20I squad after missing out on the series against New Zealand and The Hundred due to a side strain, while Lauren Filer will feature in the ODIs before linking up with England's World Cup squad for their training camp.

England Women tour of Ireland squads ODI squad: Kate Cross (captain), Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Davis, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong. T20I squad: Kate Cross (captain), Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Mahika Gaur, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Paige Scholfield, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.

"The squad has an exciting mix of experienced international players, those that are returning to a squad having played previously and those yet to take their first steps on the international stage," director of England women's cricket Jonathan Finch said.

"The growing complexity and challenges of managing year-round playing calendars for our international players presents an opportunity for those that have been pushing for selection to be challenged on the international stage."

England Women tour of Ireland fixtures

Saturday, September 7: Ireland vs England, first ODI (Belfast)

Ireland vs England, first ODI (Belfast) Monday, September 9: Ireland vs England, second ODI (Belfast)

Ireland vs England, second ODI (Belfast) Wednesday, September 11: Ireland vs England, third ODI (Belfast)

Ireland vs England, third ODI (Belfast) Saturday, September 14: Ireland vs England, first T20I (Dublin)

Ireland vs England, first T20I (Dublin) Sunday, September 15: Ireland vs England, second T20I (Dublin)

England Women T20 World Cup fixtures

Saturday 5 October: Bangladesh v England (Sharjah)

Bangladesh v England (Sharjah) Monday 7 October: England v South Africa (Sharjah)

England v South Africa (Sharjah) Sunday 13 October: England v Scotland (Sharjah)

England v Scotland (Sharjah) Tuesday 15 October: England v West Indies (Dubai)

England v West Indies (Dubai) Thursday 17 October: Semi-final 1 (Dubai)

Semi-final 1 (Dubai) Friday 18 October: Semi-final 2 (Sharjah)

Semi-final 2 (Sharjah) Sunday 20 October: Final (Dubai)

