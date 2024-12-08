South Africa vs England: Charlie Dean did not realise she had taken ODI hat-trick in series-levelling win
England spinner Charlie Dean says she did not initially realise she had taken a hat-trick amid a staggering South Africa collapse as the tourists set up an ODI decider with victory in Durban.
Dean dismissed Marizanne Kapp from the final ball of the 17th over at Kingsmead on Sunday before removing Nadine de Klerk and Sinalo Jafta from the first two balls of the 19th.
Those wickets came during the Proteas losing five wickets for four runs in 12 balls as England skittled their hosts for 135 before reaching their target with 26 overs to spare.
Wednesday's third and final ODI in Potchefstroom, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12pm, is now winner takes all with England's six-wicket success in Durban following a victory for South Africa by the same margin in last week's series opener in Kimberley.
Dean: I am becoming more consistent
Off-spinner Dean said: "I didn't even realise I had a hat-trick so it was great to find that out afterwards. It's pretty cool.
"I am still learning, still growing, but I think I am becoming a lot more consistent in how I am going about my business."
Dean is the seventh England cricketer to take an ODI hat-trick, after fellow women's players Carole Hodges and Clare Connor, as well as Steven Finn, Steve Harmison, Andrew Flintoff and James Anderson in the men's team.
England captain Heather Knight said at the presentation, after South Africa had crumbled from 72-2 once Dean made Annerie Dercksen the first of her four wickets on the day: "We had a bit of madness in the middle, which was fun to be involved with.
"I was quite close to taking Charlie [Dean] off so I was glad I didn't! It felt like she was quite threatening with the drift.
"We got one wicket and I wanted us to jump in and get loads of wickets. It's how we want to play as a team, be aggressive and attacking. It was a great effort from the bowling attack."
How ferocious Filer 'set the tone'
Dercksen and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt put on 58 for the home side's third wicket, with a rebuild needed after England fast bowler Lauren Filer had reduced the Proteas to 14-2.
Filer splattered the stumps of Tazmin Brits and Sune Luus - cleaning up Luus with a full ball after pushing her back with short deliveries - showing once again how crucial her pace could be when England attempt to win The Ashes in Australia in January.
The speedster returned later on to clean up tailender Nonkululeko Mlaba and averaged just shy of 74mph across the game.
Knight added: "The bowlers set the tone - Lauren Filer, in particular. She is very entertaining to watch when you are stood at slip.
"You always feel something is going to happen and for her to pick up those two early wickets was really pleasing."
England in South Africa - full schedule
All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports
T20 series
- First T20 (East London): England won by four wickets
- Second T20 (Benoni): England won by 36 runs
- Third T20: (Centurion): England won by nine wickets
ODI series
- First ODI (Kimberley): South Africa won by six wickets
- Second ODI (Durban): England won by six wickets
- Third ODI: Wednesday December 11 (12pm, Potchefstroom)
Test match
- One-off Test: December 15-18 (8am, Bloemfontein)