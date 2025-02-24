Champions Trophy: New Zealand knock Pakistan and Bangladesh out with five-wicket win over Tigers
Rachin Ravindra struck a magnificent, match-winning 112 off 105 deliveries as New Zealand recovered from 15-2 to chase down 237 against Bangladesh; they next face India on Sunday for top spot in Group A; watch every match from the ICC Champions Trophy live on Sky Sports
Monday 24 February 2025 17:19, UK
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets in Rawalpindi to knock both them and Pakistan out of the ICC Champions Trophy.
Chasing 237, Rachin Ravindra struck a magnificent, match-winning 112 off 105 deliveries on his return for the Black Caps after having missed their opening win over Pakistan with a head injury.
The victory confirmed early exits for Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan, only five days into the tournament, as New Zealand next battle it out with India - also fresh from two wins in two - for top spot in Group A, on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am (first ball, 9am).
- Scorecard: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi
- ICC Champions Trophy tables | Fixtures and results
Bangladesh 236-9 in 50 overs: Najmul Hossain Shanto (77), Jaker Ali (45); Michael Bracewell (4-26); Will O;Rourke (2-48)
New Zealand 240-5 in 46.1 overs: Rachin Ravindra (112 off 105), Tom Latham (55); Taskin Ahmed (1-28), Mustafizur Rahman (1-42)
New Zealand had looked in a bit of trouble early on in their run-chase, with Will Young - centurion from the victory over Pakistan - dismissed for a duck in the first over, and Kane Williamson gone cheaply for five.
But from 15-2 in the fourth over, Ravindra led the Black Caps recovery, firstly with Devon Conway (30) and then Tom Latham (55), who followed up his own hundred from the tournament opener with a half-century in a 129-run stand for the fourth wicket.
Ravindra's fourth ODI ton - all of them scored at ICC tournaments, after notching three at the 2023 World Cup - came up off 95 balls, in the 35th over.
And though he and Latham would depart soon after, Glenn Phillips (21no) and Michael Bracewell (11no) comfortably saw the side over the line with just under four overs to spare.
Earlier, Bangladesh squandered a good start with the bat to ultimately post 236-9 after being inserted at the toss by New Zealand.
Tigers captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (77) and opening partner Tanzid Hasan (24) cracked 45 from the first eight overs, prompting the early introduction of Bracewell into the attack inside the opening powerplay.
The off-spinner would strike with just his second ball, going on to finish with superb figures of 4-26 from his 10 overs, while pacer Will O'Rourke too impressed with 2-48.
Only Jaker Ali (45) provided any real support of note for Shanto, as well as a late flurry to see Bangladesh beyond 200, but it would not prove to be enough.
Taskin Ahmed dismantled Young's stumps sixth ball, while Nahid Rana found Williamson's edge through to the keeper to briefly have New Zealand concerned before Ravindra's stunning century steered them to victory.
What's next?
Australia face South Africa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday in a crucial Group B contest after opening wins for both sides - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am, ahead of play starting at 9am UK time.
On Wednesday, England are next in action in a must-win matchup against Afghanistan in Lahore - at the same time, live on Sky Sports Cricket.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - results and fixtures 🏏
Group A
- February 19: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi ⚫
- February 20: India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai 🔵
- February 23: India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai 🔵
- February 24: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets ⚫
- February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)
- March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)
Group B
- February 21: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs in Karachi 🟢
- February 22: Australia beat England by five wickets in Lahore 🟡
- February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)
- February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)
- February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)
- Mar 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)
Semi-finals
- March 4: Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai)
- March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)
Final
- March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)
