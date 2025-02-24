Champions Trophy: New Zealand knock Pakistan and Bangladesh out with five-wicket win over Tigers

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets in Rawalpindi to knock both them and Pakistan out of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Chasing 237, Rachin Ravindra struck a magnificent, match-winning 112 off 105 deliveries on his return for the Black Caps after having missed their opening win over Pakistan with a head injury.

The victory confirmed early exits for Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan, only five days into the tournament, as New Zealand next battle it out with India - also fresh from two wins in two - for top spot in Group A, on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am (first ball, 9am).

Score Summary: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets Bangladesh 236-9 in 50 overs: Najmul Hossain Shanto (77), Jaker Ali (45); Michael Bracewell (4-26); Will O;Rourke (2-48) New Zealand 240-5 in 46.1 overs: Rachin Ravindra (112 off 105), Tom Latham (55); Taskin Ahmed (1-28), Mustafizur Rahman (1-42)

New Zealand had looked in a bit of trouble early on in their run-chase, with Will Young - centurion from the victory over Pakistan - dismissed for a duck in the first over, and Kane Williamson gone cheaply for five.

But from 15-2 in the fourth over, Ravindra led the Black Caps recovery, firstly with Devon Conway (30) and then Tom Latham (55), who followed up his own hundred from the tournament opener with a half-century in a 129-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Ravindra's fourth ODI ton - all of them scored at ICC tournaments, after notching three at the 2023 World Cup - came up off 95 balls, in the 35th over.

And though he and Latham would depart soon after, Glenn Phillips (21no) and Michael Bracewell (11no) comfortably saw the side over the line with just under four overs to spare.

Earlier, Bangladesh squandered a good start with the bat to ultimately post 236-9 after being inserted at the toss by New Zealand.

Tigers captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (77) and opening partner Tanzid Hasan (24) cracked 45 from the first eight overs, prompting the early introduction of Bracewell into the attack inside the opening powerplay.

The off-spinner would strike with just his second ball, going on to finish with superb figures of 4-26 from his 10 overs, while pacer Will O'Rourke too impressed with 2-48.

Only Jaker Ali (45) provided any real support of note for Shanto, as well as a late flurry to see Bangladesh beyond 200, but it would not prove to be enough.

Taskin Ahmed dismantled Young's stumps sixth ball, while Nahid Rana found Williamson's edge through to the keeper to briefly have New Zealand concerned before Ravindra's stunning century steered them to victory.

Australia face South Africa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday in a crucial Group B contest after opening wins for both sides - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am, ahead of play starting at 9am UK time.

On Wednesday, England are next in action in a must-win matchup against Afghanistan in Lahore - at the same time, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

