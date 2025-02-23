Champions Trophy 2025: Record-breaking Virat Kohli leads India to a six-wicket victory over rivals Pakistan

Virat Kohli became the fastest player to 14,000 ODI runs as he hit 100 not out to guide India to a six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chasing a modest 242 for victory on a slow track, India's captain Rohit Sharma (20) and Shubman Gill (46) led the charge before they were bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-74) and Abrar Ahmed (1-28) respectively.

Kohli (100no off 111 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (56) put on a blistering 114-run partnership to guide India to 244-4 in just 42.3 overs, with the former also making history in the field by taking his 158th ODI catch, an Indian record.

Live ICC Champions Trophy Cricket Monday 24th February 8:30am

Earlier, Saud Shakeel (62) put on a slow and steady fight against an in-form India attack, sharing a 104-run with his captain Muhammad Rizwan (46), after Pakistan won the toss and inserted themselves.

However, India's bowlers took regular wickets, with Kuldeep Yadav (3-40) striking twice in the same number of balls, and paired with their sharp fielding they bowled Pakistan out for 241 with two balls remaining.

After losing their opening match against New Zealand, tournament hosts Pakistan now sit at the bottom of the Group A table and are all but out of the Champions Trophy, while favourites India climb to the top with four points.

Both teams have one game left in the group stage as Pakistan take on Bangladesh on February 27 and India face New Zealand on March 2, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

What's next?

Pakistan will face Bangladesh on Thursday, February 27 in Rawalpindi whilst India come up against New Zealand on Sunday, March 2. Both games will be live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - results and fixtures 🏏

Group A

February 19: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi ⚫

February 20: India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai 🔵

🔵 February 23: India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai 🔵

February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)

Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi) February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi) March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)

Group B

February 21 : South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs in Karachi 🟢

: 🟢 February 22: Australia beat England by five wickets in Lahore 🟡

February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)

Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi) February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore) Mar 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

Semi-finals

March 4: Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai)

Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai) March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)

Final