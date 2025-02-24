Brydon Carse ruled out of Champions Trophy by injury as England call-up Rehan Ahmed

England all-rounder Brydon Carse has been ruled out for the remainder of the ICC Champions Trophy by an injury to his left toe.

Carse missed the last two one-day internationals against India due to a blister on a left toe that required stitches, which were taken out last week, allowing him to play in England's five-wicket defeat by Australia.

The fast bowler struggled in England's Champions Trophy opener in Lahore on Saturday, going at almost 10 runs an over with figures of 7-0-69-1, and he has suffered a re-occurrence of the injury.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been named as his replacement and will join the squad in Pakistan later this week.

England are permitted to make a change to their 15-strong squad in case of injury and the International Cricket Council announced on Monday afternoon the replacement of Ahmed for Carse had been ratified.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ian Ward and Mike Atherton discuss England's five-wicket loss to Australia and how they must win their next two games to keep their Champions Trophy hopes alive

While not a like-for-like Champions Trophy replacement, leg-spinner Ahmed offers England an extra dimension to their attack after their quicks struggled against Australia, with Carse, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer uniting for figures of 3-226 from 26.3 overs.

Adil Rashid, supplemented by Root and Liam Livingstone, took a combined 2-120 from 21 overs on a pitch that showed signs of variable bounce before the evening dew helped the ball skid on under lights.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Big breakthrough for England as Matt Short drives straight back to Livingstone who takes a good low grab to his left

England racked up the highest total in Champions Trophy history at the weekend, amassing 351-8, before it was overtaken just a few hours later as Australia won with 15 balls to spare.

With Afghanistan also beaten in their tournament opener - as South Africa claimed a 107-run win in Karachi on Friday - whoever loses in Lahore in midweek is likely staring at an early exit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australia's Josh Inglis lifts a slower ball over midwicket to reach his century in 77 balls against England in the ICC Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - results and fixtures 🏏

Group A

Group B

February 21 : South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs in Karachi 🟢

: 🟢 February 22: Australia beat England by five wickets in Lahore 🟡

February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)

Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi) February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore) Mar 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

Semi-finals

March 4: Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai)

Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai) March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)

Final