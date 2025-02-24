Brydon Carse ruled out of Champions Trophy by injury as England call-up Rehan Ahmed
Brydon Carse ruled out of rest of ICC Champions Trophy with toe injury; Replacement Rehan Ahmed to join England squad in Pakistan ahead of Wednesday's must-win clash against Afghanistan; watch every match from the ICC Champions Trophy live on Sky Sports
Monday 24 February 2025 16:53, UK
England all-rounder Brydon Carse has been ruled out for the remainder of the ICC Champions Trophy by an injury to his left toe.
Carse missed the last two one-day internationals against India due to a blister on a left toe that required stitches, which were taken out last week, allowing him to play in England's five-wicket defeat by Australia.
The fast bowler struggled in England's Champions Trophy opener in Lahore on Saturday, going at almost 10 runs an over with figures of 7-0-69-1, and he has suffered a re-occurrence of the injury.
Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been named as his replacement and will join the squad in Pakistan later this week.
England are permitted to make a change to their 15-strong squad in case of injury and the International Cricket Council announced on Monday afternoon the replacement of Ahmed for Carse had been ratified.
While not a like-for-like Champions Trophy replacement, leg-spinner Ahmed offers England an extra dimension to their attack after their quicks struggled against Australia, with Carse, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer uniting for figures of 3-226 from 26.3 overs.
Adil Rashid, supplemented by Root and Liam Livingstone, took a combined 2-120 from 21 overs on a pitch that showed signs of variable bounce before the evening dew helped the ball skid on under lights.
England racked up the highest total in Champions Trophy history at the weekend, amassing 351-8, before it was overtaken just a few hours later as Australia won with 15 balls to spare.
With Afghanistan also beaten in their tournament opener - as South Africa claimed a 107-run win in Karachi on Friday - whoever loses in Lahore in midweek is likely staring at an early exit.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - results and fixtures 🏏
Group A
- February 19: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi ⚫
- February 20: India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai 🔵
- February 23: India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai 🔵
- February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)
- February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)
- March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)
Group B
- February 21: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs in Karachi 🟢
- February 22: Australia beat England by five wickets in Lahore 🟡
- February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)
- February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)
- February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)
- Mar 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)
Semi-finals
- March 4: Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai)
- March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)
Final
- March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)